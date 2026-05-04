Education Watch boss backs arrests over BECE malpractice

The Executive Secretary of Ghana Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has backed the arrest of individuals involved in malpractice during the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, May 4, he said it is encouraging that individuals “crossing the red lines” are being apprehended, describing it as necessary to protect the integrity of the examination system.

His comments come amid reports of arrests linked to examination malpractice during the just-started BECE examinations.

"It is good that those crossing the red lines are being apprehended. The Education Minister has warned that students should write their exams understanding that they will pass when they can deliver according to their ability.

"So if a student decides to ignore those directives and advice and do what they are not supposed to do, it is within the remit of the security to apprehend them," he said.

Kofi Asare further urged strict enforcement by invigilators and security personnel to ensure credibility and fairness in the BECE process.

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