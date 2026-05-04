Lawra MP urges BECE candidates to avoid malpractice, assures support

The Member of Parliament for Lawra, Bede A. Ziedeng, has urged candidates sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Lawra Municipality to avoid all forms of examination malpractice, assuring them that success can be achieved through honest effort.

Addressing 342 candidates from 13 Junior High Schools at the Eremon examination centre on Monday, Mr Ziedeng encouraged the students to remain confident and trust in their preparation.

“Do not engage in any form of malpractice, including cheating. You can succeed without cheating. Do not be intimidated by the examination,” he advised.

A total of 994 candidates are sitting the BECE across three centres in the Lawra Municipality this year.

Mr Ziedeng, who has been touring examination centres to monitor the process, also called on invigilators and teachers to maintain strict supervision to preserve the integrity of the examinations.

As part of his engagement, he distributed mathematical sets to the candidates and pledged to provide one hot meal daily throughout the examination period.

Parents and education officials at the centre welcomed the intervention, noting that it had boosted the morale of the candidates. The MP had earlier undertaken a similar visit to the Lawra centre.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, also toured examination centres in Wa on Monday, accompanied by the Regional Director of Education, Alice Allen Abeereinga.

Mr Puozuing urged candidates to remain focused and work diligently to achieve excellent results, while Madam Abeereinga cautioned against any form of misconduct that could lead to the cancellation of results.

The BECE, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), is a key transitional examination for Junior High School students seeking admission into Senior High Schools and technical institutions.

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