Drenched but Unbroken: The resilience of a BECE candidate at the McDan Youth Connect

The rain fell like a test from the heavens.

The roads of Kumasi groaned under the weight of traffic, flooded gutters and impatient horns. Many people sought shelter. Many turned back. But somewhere between the soaked streets of Boadi and the bustling heart of Bantama, a young girl carrying nothing but determination refused to surrender to the storm. Her name is Alice Esinam, a BECE candidate from KNUST Senior High School.

Earlier Friday, 8th May, she had sat for her final BECE paper like thousands of Ghanaian children chasing dreams through examination halls. But while many students would have returned home exhausted, Alice had another assignment waiting for her, an opportunity to pitch for the future of her mother’s decade-old catering business at the 2nd Adventist Edition of the McDan Youth Connect held at Adventist Senior High School. She was one of ten selected young pitchers expected to present innovative business ideas before a panel of judges, including Prophet Prakash. But as the event progressed, one name remained absent.

The emcees repeatedly mentioned a contestant who had still not arrived. Unknown to many in the auditorium, Alice was fighting a battle far greater than punctuality. She was wrestling against distance, rain, exhaustion and time itself. From Boadi, a distant suburb of Kumasi, she manoeuvred through flooded roads and suffocating traffic with her mother beside her. Every minute lost to the storm threatened to bury her opportunity. Then, just as the curtains of the event were about to fall, the doors of the auditorium swung open.

A drenched young girl staggered in with her mother. Her uniform was soaked. Her breathing was heavy. Her body carried the evidence of a difficult journey, but her eyes carried something stronger – resilience. The room fell into murmurs. Some stared in pity. Others in disbelief. After hurried consultations among organisers, she was granted one final chance. And what happened next transformed the atmosphere in the auditorium. The tired girl who entered the hall suddenly found her voice.

With confidence beyond her age, Alice stood before the judges and passionately presented her vision for expanding her mother’s 10-year-old catering business. She spoke not merely as a student, but as a dreamer carrying the survival hopes of a family enterprise. Her words flowed with courage. Her composure silenced doubt. Her conviction electrified the room. The audience erupted. The judges were visibly moved. In that moment, resilience stopped being a dictionary word and became a living, breathing story standing behind a microphone in a rain-soaked school uniform.

Alice Esinam reminded everyone present that greatness does not always arrive polished and comfortable. Sometimes, it arrives drenched in rainwater, gasping for breath after wrestling through impossible circumstances. And that’s how she earned herself GhC 15,000 from Nii McKorley, an Agribusiness entrepreneur, son of Dr Daniel McKorley, as well as One Year Fully Sponsored Public Speaking Coaching from a renowned Public Speaking Professional, George Quaye.

Her story is also a powerful reminder of why initiatives like McDan Youth Connect must not only continue but expand aggressively across Ghana. Across classrooms, villages, and crowded urban communities are thousands of brilliant young people carrying ideas, talents and entrepreneurial dreams, but lacking platforms, mentorship and financial support to unlock them. Many young people are not short of potential.

They are short of opportunity. Programs such as McDan Youth Connect are becoming bridges between talent and transformation. They are creating spaces where ordinary young people can discover that their voices matter, their ideas have value, and their backgrounds do not define the limits of their future.

Alice’s journey through the rain was more than a personal struggle. It was symbolic of the difficult path many Ghanaian youths travel every day in pursuit of opportunity. Some battle poverty. Others battle discouragement, neglect or lack of exposure.

Yet, with the right support systems, mentorship and platforms, these young minds can become the innovators, entrepreneurs and nation builders Ghana desperately needs. Long after the applause fades, one image will remain unforgettable: A young BECE candidate, soaked by rain but burning with determination, standing before a crowd and proving that resilience can outshine every storm.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.