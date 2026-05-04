UK-based social protection expert Andy Owusu to speak at IAF & TTAG–EGA Summit in Accra on May 8

Andy Owusu, a UK-based Director and Social Protection Consultant.

Andy Owusu, a UK-based Director and Social Protection Consultant, is set to be a featured speaker at the IAF & TTAG–EGA Summit scheduled for Accra on 8 May 2026.

Mr Owusu currently serves as Assistant Director of Children’s Services at the London Borough of Lambeth, where he is involved in the delivery of key services supporting vulnerable children and families.

His academic and professional background spans sociology, law, and finance. He holds a degree in Sociology and Social Work from the University of Ghana, pursued legal studies at Brunel Law School, Brunel University, and the College of Law in England and Wales, and later obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in Law and Society, specialising in Criminal Justice.

He also holds an MBA with distinction in Corporate Finance from Suffolk Business School at the University of Suffolk, as well as an SQA-accredited Professional Diploma in International Business from the London School of Commerce.

Mr Owusu has built an extensive career within the UK public sector, holding senior leadership positions across local authorities. He has also worked as a consultant in the private social care sector, specialising in regulatory compliance, financing, and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition, he serves on several governance and advisory boards, including the East of England Local Authorities Adoption Leadership Board, the London Fostering and Adoption Leadership Board, Adoption Central England, and the Adopt South London Management Board. Through these roles, he has contributed to policy development and service improvement in adoption and fostering services.

Beyond his professional work, Mr Owusu is actively involved in mentoring young people, particularly international graduates, supporting their transition into careers and professional development in the United Kingdom.

The summit will also feature other notable speakers, including the Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, who is expected to provide insights on governance and legislative matters.

Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, Paramount Queen Mother of the Yamfo Traditional Area, will also participate, highlighting the role of traditional leadership in national development.

The Founder of the Inspired Alswel Foundation (IAF), Alswel Annan, is also expected to speak, reinforcing the organisation’s focus on youth empowerment and leadership development.

The summit is expected to bring together policymakers, traditional authorities, professionals, and emerging leaders for discussions aimed at driving development and transformative change.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.