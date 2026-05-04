OPD shutdown at Korle Bu leaves patients stranded, emergency unit overwhelmed

Several patients have been left stranded at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after doctors suspended all Out-Patient Department (OPD) services, disrupting routine healthcare delivery at Ghana’s premier referral facility.

The suspension, which follows a strike action by medical doctors, has forced the hospital to turn away patients who arrived for specialist consultations on Monday morning. Only emergency and critical cases are currently being attended to.

Patients who turned up at the facility were met with notices indicating the withdrawal of OPD services, leaving many with no choice but to seek alternative care or join long queues at the emergency unit.

According to the doctors’ association, the action stems from prolonged disagreements over laboratory processes affecting clinical decision-making.

“The decision comes after prolonged tensions that are compromising patient safety and clinical decision-making,” the association stated.

At the heart of the dispute is a demand by the striking doctors that all specialised laboratory results be reviewed and validated by qualified laboratory physicians before release. They are also calling for unrestricted access to laboratory systems and equipment for both clinical and academic purposes.

The suspension has led to a sudden surge at the emergency department, where cases normally handled at OPD are being redirected, further stretching already limited resources.

Hospital sources indicate that tensions between medical doctors and laboratory professionals have been simmering for weeks, with efforts at resolution yet to yield results.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana’s largest referral facility, serves patients from across the country, and any disruption in its services often has nationwide implications.

As of now, neither hospital management nor the Ministry of Health has issued an official response, while patients continue to bear the brunt of the industrial action.

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