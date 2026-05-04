‘Behind the Lens with Queen Liz’ explores concepts of heaven and jannah

Elizabeth Essuman

The latest episode of Behind the Lens with Queen Liz, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, examines religious perspectives on the afterlife, with a focus on the concepts of Heaven in Christianity and Jannah in Islam.

The programme brings together a panel of guests to explore how both faiths interpret life after death, and the broader implications for human existence, morality, and spiritual purpose.

Within Christian theology, Heaven is often viewed as a place free from sin, suffering, ageing and death, offering eternal peace and communion with God. In Islam, Jannah is regarded as the ultimate reward for a life of faith and righteousness, described as a place of everlasting peace, fulfilment, and closeness to Allah.

The discussion highlights the central role the afterlife plays in both religions, presenting it as a guiding principle for ethical conduct and devotion to God, as well as service to humanity.

The episode also reflects on humanity’s enduring fear of death, questioning whether such anxiety stems from the act of dying itself or the uncertainty surrounding what follows.

Through contrasting yet interconnected viewpoints, the programme seeks to deepen understanding of widely held beliefs about life after death, while encouraging thoughtful reflection on spiritual values.

The episode is available on YouTube via Liz Media’s official channel.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.