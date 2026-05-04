Audio By Carbonatix
The latest episode of Behind the Lens with Queen Liz, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, examines religious perspectives on the afterlife, with a focus on the concepts of Heaven in Christianity and Jannah in Islam.
The programme brings together a panel of guests to explore how both faiths interpret life after death, and the broader implications for human existence, morality, and spiritual purpose.
Within Christian theology, Heaven is often viewed as a place free from sin, suffering, ageing and death, offering eternal peace and communion with God. In Islam, Jannah is regarded as the ultimate reward for a life of faith and righteousness, described as a place of everlasting peace, fulfilment, and closeness to Allah.
The discussion highlights the central role the afterlife plays in both religions, presenting it as a guiding principle for ethical conduct and devotion to God, as well as service to humanity.
The episode also reflects on humanity’s enduring fear of death, questioning whether such anxiety stems from the act of dying itself or the uncertainty surrounding what follows.
Through contrasting yet interconnected viewpoints, the programme seeks to deepen understanding of widely held beliefs about life after death, while encouraging thoughtful reflection on spiritual values.
The episode is available on YouTube via Liz Media’s official channel.
Latest Stories
-
OPD shutdown at Korle Bu leaves patients stranded, emergency unit overwhelmed
17 minutes
-
ACFIF 2026: Ex-President Kufuor to deliver special address on Africa Cocoa Vision 2050
26 minutes
-
4 individuals linked to PDS arrested over suspected ECG funds transfer — Kwakye Ofosu
31 minutes
-
BECE: Five arrested over exam malpractice – WAEC
32 minutes
-
Kofi Jumah reportedly hospitalised as GH¢55m bail conditions remain unmet
36 minutes
-
‘Behind the Lens with Queen Liz’ explores concepts of heaven and jannah
45 minutes
-
Quality Insurance marks 30 years with push for women-focused innovation, trust-building
50 minutes
-
Ghana’s Ambassador to Libya commends CEO of Afro Arab Group
50 minutes
-
Nkwanta crisis: Fresh gunfire sends residents fleeing; 26-year-old rider shot
51 minutes
-
Two BECE candidates killed in motor crash in Upper West
52 minutes
-
PSG, Manchester United lead race for FC Nordsjaelland star Prince Amoako Jnr
54 minutes
-
Lawra MP urges BECE candidates to avoid malpractice, assures support
56 minutes
-
Korle Bu laboratory scientists demand retraction from doctors over ‘false’ claims
1 hour
-
NHIA waives NHIS fees and waiting period under new ‘STORM’ initiative
1 hour
-
GTDC CEO Prof. Kobby Mensah named among top 12 global leaders shaping place branding
1 hour