Djokovic shakes off rust to sidestep Mpetshi Perricard

Novak Djokovic danced on the baseline after booking his place in the French Open second round, but his jovial celebration was in stark contrast to the frustrated figure who had to fight from a set down to beat world number 83 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The third seed, who turned 39 on Friday, has been selective with his schedule in recent seasons as he attempts to protect his fitness while pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam single title - but arrived in Paris having played just 11 singles matches in 2026.

His only outing on clay was a three-set defeat by Dino Prizmic at the Rome Masters, and his lack of match sharpness was noticeable throughout his first-round tie as he struggled to read the 6ft 7in Frenchman's serve and ferocious forehand, and lacked his usual clinical edge in the key moments.

However, after converting his fourth set point to level the match in the second, momentum swung in his favour, with Djokovic rattling through the third set in just 22 minutes before closing out the win 5-7 7-5 6-1 6-4 to extend his unbeaten record in the first round at Roland Garros to 22 matches.

He will face Valentin Royer in round two on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to Giovanni," Djokovic said in French in his on-court interview. "I played him for the first time and it's practically impossible to see where he will serve. It's like something I've seen maybe one or two times in my career, with Reilly Opelka or Ivo Karlovic.

"In a match like that, you have to stay focussed and wait for an opportunity. It was a bit difficult, but in the end, I found my best tennis and best return game at the right moment."

Facing the three-time champion on his Philippe-Chatrier debut and having just one main-draw win at the tournament to his name, Mpetshi Perricard could have been forgiven for being overawed by the occasion but it was Djokovic who looked the more uncomfortable of the two throughout the opening two sets.

Mpetshi Perricard, who appeared to be hampered by an injury to his right wrist late on, won 82% of points behind his booming first serve, his well-publicised weapon after breaking the tournament speed record at last year's Wimbledon.

But he proved equally threatening with his forehand, both from the baseline and at the net, and outstruck Djokovic with 38 winners to 26 in the first half of the match.

The Serbian was visibly frustrated after being broken in the 11th game of the opening set, remonstrating with himself and the crowd, and was demonstrative in his reactions to the nine wasted break points in the second.

Ever the pantomime villain, upon levelling the match, he cupped his hand behind his ear to amp up the crowd and duly rose to the lively atmosphere, breaking serve twice and giving up just one point on his own serve as he took control in the third.

He was not without lapses in concentration in the fourth set, most notably in the second game when he conceded a lazy break after taking a 1-0 lead, but he rediscovered his composure with a trio of holds to love and a fifth break to avoid a decider and a possible post-midnight finish.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Annabel Croft said: "That was a really tough opening match for him. The last thing he wanted was to play against such a massive server with such a big weapon in that huge forehand that Mpetshi Perricard possesses.

"I though he played extremely well to get through this match and I kind of enjoyed his attitude - I enjoyed him embracing the challenge, he had to face a home crowd.

"He was smiling a lot, engaged in the battle and having fun with the challenge."

Elsewhere, American Taylor Fritz became the first top-10 seed to exit the men's draw, losing to compatriot Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (9-11) 6-1.

The seventh seed has struggled with lingering knee tendinitis throughout the season, with a defeat by Alexei Popyrin at last week's Geneva Open his first match since March.

German second seed and 2024 finalist Alexander Zverev opened his campaign with a straight-set win over France's Benjamin Bonzi.

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