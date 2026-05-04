Ghana’s Ambassador to Libya commends CEO of Afro Arab Group

Ghana’s Ambassador to Libya, Mark Michael Entsie, has commended Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his active participation in the African Building and Construction Exhibition held in Misrata, where he engaged in high-level business-to-business (B2B) meetings with key industry stakeholders.

Alhaji Amadu represented Ghana, the Afro Arab Group of Companies, and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the event. He also serves as a Greater Accra Regional Council Member and a National Council Member of the Chamber, reflecting his standing within Ghana’s business community.

In response, Alhaji Amadu expressed appreciation to the Ambassador for his support and commitment. He noted that despite a brief delay at the airport prior to the opening ceremony, Mr Entsie made time to visit their exhibition stand, where he welcomed dignitaries, including the Libyan Prime Minister.

He further disclosed that the Ambassador later visited their hotel and provided a list of prospective investors and strategic partners, underscoring efforts to promote Ghanaian businesses internationally.

Describing him as a “dedicated ambassador”, Alhaji Amadu said Mr Entsie had demonstrated leadership and patriotism, reflecting a strong commitment to Ghana’s development.

He also commended members of the Ambassador’s team, particularly his deputy, Daniel, for their support, coordination of meetings, and security arrangements throughout the event.

Alhaji Amadu added that such diplomatic support reinforces efforts to expand investment opportunities and advance housing and homeownership initiatives for Ghanaians.

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