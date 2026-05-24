Ghana’s Isaac Obeng clinches bronze at Oran World Para Powerlifting 2026 Ghana’s para powerlifting sensation, Isaac Obeng, has made the nation proud after delivering a remarkable performance at the ORAN World Para Powerlifting Championships 2026 in Algeria, securing a bronze medal in the Men’s Up to 59kg category. Competing against a strong field of 12 elite athletes from across the globe, Isaac Obeng finished as a bronze medalist, ranked 7th in the world and 5th in Africa, further cementing Ghana’s growing reputation in international para sports. The achievement marks another major milestone for Ghana’s para powerlifting movement and reinforces the country’s ambitions on the road to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games. Isaac Obeng’s determination, resilience, and fighting spirit a symbol of courage, excellence, and national pride. Ghana continues to rise through para sports excellence on the global stage.

Ghana’s para powerlifting sensation, Isaac Obeng, has made the nation proud after delivering a remarkable performance at the ORAN World Para Powerlifting Championships 2026 in Algeria, securing a bronze medal in the Men’s Up to 59kg category.

Competing against a strong field of 12 elite athletes from across the globe, Obeng finished as a bronze medalist, ranked 7th in the world and 5th in Africa, further cementing Ghana’s growing reputation in international para sports.

The achievement marks another major milestone for Ghana’s para powerlifting movement and reinforces the country’s ambitions on the road to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games.

Isaac Obeng’s determination, resilience, and fighting spirit a symbol of courage, excellence, and national pride.

Ghana continues to rise through para sports excellence on the global stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.