Petroleum Commission hails 7 Eleven’s indigenous bolt and nut plant as sign of local content growth

The Director for Economics and Local Content at the Petroleum Commission, Kwaku Boateng, says despite the slow growth of Ghana’s petroleum industry, there are still clear signs of progress in the capacity of indigenous Ghanaian support service providers.

According to him, the growing capacity of indigenous Ghanaian companies to provide key services and manufacture essential industry components will help reduce petroleum production costs and increase benefits to Ghana.

In an address read on his behalf during the commissioning of the 7 Eleven Baseline Bolts and Nuts and ASAC Advanced Surface Coating Facility at Aboadze in the Western Region, Kwaku Boateng praised the growth of 7 Eleven, an indigenous Ghanaian firm, and the critical services it is providing to the petroleum industry.

“We are confident that the facility being commissioned today will, to a large extent, improve the already impressive services 7 Eleven is providing to the upstream petroleum industry in Ghana. 7 Eleven, which started less than a decade after the discovery of oil in commercial quantities, has grown into a diversified company with subsidiaries in materials and repairs, bolts, nuts and valves manufacturing, procurement, manpower, and human resource capacity building, not only in Ghana but across the sub-region.

“The remarkable growth of 7 Eleven is worth commending. This demonstrates that when given the opportunity, the right incentives, and a favourable playing field, Ghanaian businesses are capable of delivering quality services and remaining competitive. This facility reflects the gradual success we are achieving in local content development, as well as government’s commitment to ensuring in-country retention of the benefits of petroleum operations,” he said.

While commending 7 Eleven for its strides, Mr Boateng further emphasised the need to sustain growth among local support service providers and highlighted the role the Commission is playing in that regard.

“It is in this regard that the Commission is providing the needed support to Indigenous Ghanaian Companies (IGCs), such as 7 Eleven, to enable them to effectively deliver services at the required technical and HSE standards, on schedule, and with cost optimisation that meets industry expectations,” he added.

The Petroleum Commission’s Contract and Administration Manager, Priscilla Antwi-Bosiako, emphasised that the Commission shares 7 Eleven’s vision of developing the technical capacity of indigenous Ghanaian companies and maximising service delivery by local firms in the upstream oil and gas industry.

“One key objective of the Local Content LI is to retain value in-country. However, one of the challenges we have faced in the industry is the importation of goods, services, and materials mainly used in the oil and gas sector, which increases the cost of doing business. With this establishment to manufacture bolts and nuts locally, we believe much of the value will now be retained in-country, and we are proud that it is an indigenous Ghanaian firm that has established this facility. The Commission will continue to support it,” she said.

Isaac Annochie, CEO of 7 Eleven Energy Services

Chief Executive Officer of 7 Eleven, Isaac Anochie, described the opening of the 7 Eleven Baseline Bolts and Nuts and ASAC Advanced Surface Coating subsidiaries as a major milestone for the company, Ghana’s petroleum support services industry, the manufacturing sector, and job creation efforts.

“This occasion is more than the opening of two facilities. It represents the beginning of new opportunities, new jobs, new partnerships, and a stronger industrial future for our nation.

“For many years, industries across construction, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and infrastructure have relied heavily on imported fasteners and industrial coating solutions. Today, we are changing that narrative.

“Through this investment, we are establishing a cutting-edge manufacturing operation capable of producing high-quality bolts, nuts, fasteners, and advanced coated products that meet international standards while serving local and regional markets. Our vision is simple but ambitious: to build a modern industrial ecosystem driven by quality, innovation, reliability, and sustainability,” he said.

Mr Anochie further explained the significance of the products to be manufactured by the two facilities.

“The Bolts and Nuts Facility has been designed to manufacture durable, precision-engineered fastening solutions that support critical sectors of the economy. Whether for large-scale infrastructure projects, industrial plants, construction works, or engineering applications, our products will contribute to building stronger and safer systems across the market.

“At the same time, our Advanced Surface Coating Facility introduces technology that enhances product durability, corrosion resistance, performance, and lifespan. Surface coating is no longer just a finishing process; it is now an essential part of modern manufacturing and industrial protection.

“By investing in advanced coating technologies, we are helping industries reduce maintenance costs, improve efficiency, and increase the longevity of critical equipment and structures,” he explained.

While thanking government and regulatory agencies for their support, he added that the facilities would create employment opportunities for people with different skill sets while also helping to build the capacity of the youth.

“We are especially committed to skills development and knowledge transfer. We believe industrialisation must go hand in hand with human capital development. That is why we will continue to train young talents, collaborate with technical institutions in Takoradi and beyond, and promote innovation within our workforce,” he noted.

Mr Anochie assured customers and business partners of the company’s commitment to excellence, quality, safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Joseph Nelson-Minister, Western Region

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, who officially commissioned and toured the facilities, congratulated 7 Eleven for its investment in the Ahanta West Municipality and pledged his support.

“Let me commend you for having the foresight to establish this facility. It is going to be of immense benefit to Ghana, particularly in supporting the petroleum industry.

“Over the years, we have been an import-dependent country, almost as though we could not produce anything on our own. Whether in manufacturing or primary commodities, we have often had to send products abroad for value addition.

“In this era of the 24-hour economy, having a facility like this is highly commendable. I salute management and everyone who has made this possible. The country will benefit greatly, and the Western Region in particular will also benefit. I will support you and stand with you all the way,” he said.

Minister Joseph Nelson also used the occasion to appeal to chiefs and traditional authorities to support businesses with litigation-free lands.

“In the Western Region, especially Sekondi-Takoradi and its environs, land availability remains a challenge. Anyone who wants to establish a facility like this naturally looks to this side of the region.

“During my time in office, there have been challenges related to land acquisition due to chieftaincy disputes and conflicts. I am pleased that this project did not appear to face such challenges.

“This should serve as a reminder to Nananoom that Ghana is moving away from being an import-dependent country toward becoming a manufacturing and industrialised economy capable of producing and exporting what we need.

Priscilla Antwi-Bosiako-Manager, Contracts and Administration-Petroleum Commission

“Land is critical to industrialisation and manufacturing. I therefore appeal to Nananoom to support such investments with litigation-free lands,” he urged.

The 7 Eleven Baseline Bolts and Nuts and ASAC Advanced Surface Coating Facility will also serve as a repair and maintenance hub for extractive and industrial services within Ghana and beyond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.