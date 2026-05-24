Iraola signs off after writing new Bournemouth chapter

"We're all going on a European tour," chanted the Bournemouth fans.

For a while, they believed the Champions League was possible, but there was to be no fairytale finale for Andoni Iraola.

Sunday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest still took Bournemouth into Europe as the Spaniard leaves having transformed the Cherries during three years in charge.

He took over when Bournemouth had finished 15th in 2022-23, something that was deemed a success after Gary O'Neil replaced Scott Parker following a 9-0 loss to Liverpool just four games in.

Yet they end this campaign sixth in the Premier League to earn a place in next season's Europa League, with Iraola having guided them to the next level.

Champagne in the dressing room

Marcus Tavernier's goal cancelled out Morgan Gibbs-White's opener

Iraola announced in April he was leaving with the Cherries unable to agree a new deal, despite their desire for the 43-year-old to stay.

Former RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose was revealed as his successor and the man charged with the responsibility to continue the Cherries' rise.

After reaching the Europa League, Iraola, who was applauded off by the Forest fans, has given his replacement the perfect platform.

"The Champagne is in the changing room, we were celebrating as we should," he said, having set a new club record in the Premier League with 57 points.

"I enjoyed every second with the fans, with the players, it is so nice to finish like this and to have something to celebrate. I have seen a lot of people who have supported me over the past three years.

"It's half term for the kids, I will stay in Bournemouth until July. Tomorrow, I will celebrate with the staff, I will go home at least for one week and take my time to make this decision [on what is next]."

It was not always straightforward for the Cherries this season, though, as they endured a two-month spell of 11 Premier League games without a win between November and January, emerging from it with a 3-2 win against Tottenham.

The loss to Arsenal on 3 January left them 15th, seven points adrift of the top six, but the Cherries have not lost since.

They arrived at the City Ground on a club-record 17-game unbeaten run in the top flight, having drawn with Manchester City on Wednesday. This draw extended the record.

An 18th draw of the season equals a Premier League record and ensured they did not lose to any of the other 19 clubs in the second half of the campaign.

"I did not want to lose today because of this. It's been so nice, I want to finish it here because you cannot ask for much more," Iraola added.

Iraola also did it, having been significantly weakened.

Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid, Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi joined Paris St-Germain, Dango Ouattara signed for Brentford, and Manchester City triggered Antoine Semenyo's £65m release clause in January.

The departures brought in around £250m, which they reinvested in players like Adrien Truffert, Djordje Petrovic and Bafode Diakite – the most expensive summer buy at £34m. Forward Rayan, defender Alex Jimenez and midfielder Alex Toth arrived in January.

Iraola told Match of the Day: "I have enjoyed this so much and it is not easy. When you go to work with a smile, even in moments where results are maybe not as good, it is more a challenge.

"The atmosphere in the club is so positive. The club is growing. We are now getting incredible results; it is always good to work in this kind of environment.

"I am quite hard, but I have been really close [to tears]. I cannot ask for much more. I have been so lucky to be in this moment with this group of players with this club. I think it is the perfect ending, and I am so thankful."

Europe was not on Iraola's agenda

Iraola replaced Gary O'Neil in June 2023, having taken Rayo Vallecano to 11th in La Liga after leading them to promotion in his first season.

Just three wins in his opening 14 games - including chastening defeats by Arsenal and Manchester City - cast initial doubt on that call as the Cherries took time to adapt to his high-intensity methods.

They won just three points from his opening nine league games before a victory against Burnley earned a first win at the 10th attempt.

"We couldn't take in all the information at first," former striker Dominic Solanke said at the time.

"For me, I'm pressing with a number 10 behind me and, at first, our timing was off. We didn't know when to press or to drop, but now it's second nature as the manager has gone through it many times, and it's embedded in our heads, and we are all on the same wavelength. It's natural now."

In the season prior to taking charge at Bournemouth, Iraola's Vallecano forced more high turnovers that led to shots (68) than any side in the top five European leagues, more than Bayern Munich (73).

And imposing a similar style at Bournemouth was more his aim upon arrival than securing matches against continental opposition.

"I had no idea [about reaching Europe when joining]," said Iraola.

"The first thing from the club was more than the results, changing the style, changing the approach, being more offensive and proactive – that's why they signed me.

"The club was focused on this, and this is why I was attracted to the idea. The way of playing took some time, but it has given us some incredible results. We have beaten the points record every single season.

"I knew it was almost impossible to get Europe but the owner told me since the beginning 'I want Europe.' To finish the three seasons giving back, not just to the owner but to the fans and players, it is one way of thanking them."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.