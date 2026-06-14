Panic as body of 67-year-old woman is stolen from Adevukope cemetery

Audio By Carbonatix
Johnson Dotsey Mensah, the Assembly Member for the Adevukope Electoral Area in the Ketu North Municipality, has reported a suspected grave robbery at the Weta Police Station on June 10.
According to the report, earlier that same day at about 0630 hours, Mensah received information that unknown persons had allegedly stormed the Adevukope Cemetery and damaged the graves of two recently buried persons, late Esi Havor Deku, aged 67, and Akakpo Agbobli, aged 93, who were buried three weeks and one month ago, respectively.
It was further alleged that the perpetrators exhumed and made away with the remains of Deku, while they were unable to remove the body of Agbobli.
The District Crime Officer, ASP Emmanuel Habada, together with the complainant, later proceeded to the scene, which is located a few metres from the Adevukope community.
They found Madam Deku’s grave damaged, with the coffin opened and the body missing, leaving behind pieces of cloth believed to belong to the deceased.
The grave of Agbobli was also found partially disturbed; however, the coffin remained intact.
Police have since begun an investigation into the incident.
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