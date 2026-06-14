Konongo crash leaves multiple injured

Audio By Carbonatix
Several people narrowly escaped death after a container-laden truck rammed into a fuel tanker and a commercial taxi in a dramatic crash at Konongo in the Ashanti Region on Saturday.
The accident occurred at the popular Lady Diana section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway, leaving a number of victims, including the drivers of the taxi and fuel tanker, with varying degrees of injuries.
Adom News reporter Isaac Amoako reported that emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), assisted by residents and other Good Samaritans, mounted a rescue operation to free victims trapped in the mangled wreckage of the vehicles.
The collision involved a KIA container truck with registration number GN 1591-20, a fuel tanker and a taxi travelling in the opposite direction.
According to eyewitnesses, the container truck was heading towards Kumasi when it reportedly developed a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control.
An eyewitness, Abdella Usman, said the truck veered off its lane and crashed into a fuel tanker that had been parked by the roadside before smashing into a taxi travelling towards Juaso.
The impact of the collision severely damaged both the taxi and the fuel tanker, trapping occupants inside the twisted metal.
Fire officers had to cut through sections of the damaged vehicles to rescue the injured drivers and passengers, who were later rushed to the Steward Hospital at Yawkwei for treatment.
Witnesses described scenes of panic as motorists and pedestrians rushed to assist victims while emergency personnel worked to prevent a possible fire outbreak, given the involvement of a fuel tanker.
Despite the severity of the crash and the extensive damage caused to the vehicles, no deaths were recorded.
The accident, however, temporarily disrupted traffic flow on the busy highway as security personnel and emergency responders worked to clear the wreckage and restore normal movement.
Police have commenced investigations into the incident, with preliminary reports pointing to a possible brake failure on the container truck as the cause of the crash.
The latest accident has renewed concerns over road safety on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, particularly the need for regular vehicle maintenance and strict enforcement of roadworthiness regulations for heavy-duty vehicles operating on the country's major transport corridors.
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