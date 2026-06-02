Liverpool agree deal with Iraola to succeed Slot

Audio By Carbonatix
Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Andoni Iraola to take over as head coach following the sacking of Arne Slot.
Iraola left Bournemouth at the end of the season and is the clear favourite for the role at Anfield.
According to a report in The Athletic,, external Iraola is set to sign a two-year deal.
Iraola has favoured short-term deals throughout his coaching career at Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, Spanish teams Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano, and Bournemouth.
A formal announcement confirming Iraola's appointment is expected this week.
The 43-year-old Spaniard is keen to bring Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, his assistants at Bournemouth, to Anfield as part of his coaching staff.
BBC Sport understands Bournemouth are yet to have any formal contact from either Elphick or Cooper regarding their futures.
Liverpool are keen to make an appointment at the earliest possible opportunity and want a manager who fits their preferred playing style, which is to deliver front-foot, aggressive football.
BBC Sport understands Elphick, a lifelong Liverpool fan, has had no contact yet from the Reds but would be interested in the opportunity.
The former Bournemouth centre-back, 38, turned down the opportunity to become the Bristol City manager last week in order to assess his other options.
The hiring process at Anfield is being led by Richard Hughes, Liverpool's sporting director, who previously worked with Iraola at the Cherries.
The Reds sacked Slot on Saturday, just a year after the Dutchman guided them to the Premier League title.
Latest Stories
-
2026 World Cup: Let’s be positive about squad, manager – Jordan Ayew urges Ghanaians
33 minutes
-
Washing bay attendant remanded over alleged theft of friend’s GH¢46,306 for betting
43 minutes
-
Eight people killed in Mali after bus hits land mine, says union official
54 minutes
-
Ivory Coast sees strong exports of cocoa main crop as El Nino looms over output
1 hour
-
Dangote refinery can be global jet fuel supplier, CEO says
1 hour
-
Oil jumps on Mideast missiles while AI bulls carry stocks higher
1 hour
-
Macron, Kagame inaugurate Rwanda genocide memorial in Paris
1 hour
-
CBS News fires Scott Pelley from 60 Minutes, sources say
2 hours
-
South African politician seeks US refuge on fears of future persecution
2 hours
-
Zimbabwe presses ahead with bill that would extend president’s term to 2030
4 hours
-
Zverev to face Mensik after ending Jodar run
4 hours
-
Bellingham is No 10 in England World Cup squad
5 hours
-
Konate in advanced talks with Real Madrid
5 hours
-
Silva to leave Fulham as he closes in on Benfica move
5 hours
-
Man Utd agree £35m fee for Atalanta’s Ederson
5 hours