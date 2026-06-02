Liverpool agree deal with Iraola to succeed Slot

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Andoni Iraola to take over as head coach following the sacking of Arne Slot.

Iraola left Bournemouth at the end of the season and is the clear favourite for the role at Anfield.

According to a report in The Athletic,, external Iraola is set to sign a two-year deal.

Iraola has favoured short-term deals throughout his coaching career at Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, Spanish teams Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano, and Bournemouth.

A formal announcement confirming Iraola's appointment is expected this week.

The 43-year-old Spaniard is keen to bring Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, his assistants at Bournemouth, to Anfield as part of his coaching staff.

BBC Sport understands Bournemouth are yet to have any formal contact from either Elphick or Cooper regarding their futures.

Liverpool are keen to make an appointment at the earliest possible opportunity and want a manager who fits their preferred playing style, which is to deliver front-foot, aggressive football.

BBC Sport understands Elphick, a lifelong Liverpool fan, has had no contact yet from the Reds but would be interested in the opportunity.

The former Bournemouth centre-back, 38, turned down the opportunity to become the Bristol City manager last week in order to assess his other options.

The hiring process at Anfield is being led by Richard Hughes, Liverpool's sporting director, who previously worked with Iraola at the Cherries.

The Reds sacked Slot on Saturday, just a year after the Dutchman guided them to the Premier League title.

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