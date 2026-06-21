Liverpool reject £21.7m Inter Milan offer for Jones

Liverpool have rejected a verbal offer of 25m euros (£21.7m) from Inter Milan for Curtis Jones.

The offer is well short of the £35m which Liverpool value Jones at, and they are unwilling to sanction a cut-price exit for the midfielder.

Jones, 25, only has one year left on his current deal at Anfield, and this is the second time Inter have come in for him this year.

The Italian club were interested in his availability in January and proposed a loan with a view to a transfer, but that was also turned down by Liverpool.

This month, Piero Ausilio, Inter's sporting director, said: "Curtis Jones - we are paying attention to him. We didn't hide. We understand what the developments will be."

Federico Chiesa went as far as telling Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that Jones asked him what it is like to live in Italy.

Homegrown talent Jones joined Liverpool's academy aged nine before signing his first professional contract with the Reds in 2018.

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