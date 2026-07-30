Football

Defender Stones joins Inter Milan on free transfer

Source: BBC  
  30 July 2026 9:41pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

England defender John Stones has joined Italian champions Inter Milan on a free transfer and signed a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old left Manchester City when his deal expired at the end of June after 10 successful years at the Premier League club.

Stones said he had "lived all my dreams out" after helping City win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.

Since he became a free agent, the centre-back has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Juventus.

Inter Milan were crowned Serie A champions for the 21st time last season and will start their title defence against newly promoted Monza on Saturday, 22 August.

Former Barnsley defender Stones made 295 appearances for City, scoring 19 goals, after joining from Everton for £47.5m in 2016.

He has won 93 caps and was part of the England squad who finished third at this summer's World Cup, starting the quarter-final victory against Norway and 2-1 semi-final defeat by Argentina.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group