Defender Stones joins Inter Milan on free transfer

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England defender John Stones has joined Italian champions Inter Milan on a free transfer and signed a two-year contract.
The 32-year-old left Manchester City when his deal expired at the end of June after 10 successful years at the Premier League club.
Stones said he had "lived all my dreams out" after helping City win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.
Since he became a free agent, the centre-back has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Juventus.
Inter Milan were crowned Serie A champions for the 21st time last season and will start their title defence against newly promoted Monza on Saturday, 22 August.
Former Barnsley defender Stones made 295 appearances for City, scoring 19 goals, after joining from Everton for £47.5m in 2016.
He has won 93 caps and was part of the England squad who finished third at this summer's World Cup, starting the quarter-final victory against Norway and 2-1 semi-final defeat by Argentina.
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