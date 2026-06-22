Man City close in on appointing Maresca as manager

Manchester City are closing in on the appointment of former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as manager on a three-year deal after reaching an agreement on compensation with their Premier League rivals.

One month on since Pep Guardiola's announcement that he will leave City after a decade in charge, sources have told BBC Sport a deal to appoint the 46-year-old Maresca is close to being finalised.

BBC Sport reported on 8 June that City and Chelsea had been in negotiations about a compensation package now understood to be well in excess of £10m.

Chelsea feel they are due compensation under the terms of Maresca's departure as the Italian was contracted to the club until 2029 before he left in January and the Blues had been exploring their legal options.

Maresca was quickly identified by City as the only candidate and the man with the unenviable task of being Guardiola's replacement.

City declined to comment when contacted by BBC Sport.

City still offer 'compelling sales pitch'

By Shamoon Hafez, Manchester City reporter

City players who are not involved in World Cup action are expected to return for pre-season in mid-July.

But without Maresca being in place, any player potentially considering their future at the club has remained in limbo as they are yet to meet the new boss for talks.

Transfer business has continued in the background though and City have already had two bids rejected for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. They are expected to make another offer.

The chase for the England international will seemingly be done with Maresca's blessing as the club look to replace departing captain Bernardo Silva.

City Xtra, external website's Freddie Pye told BBC Sport: "Given the absence of any pre-season training until next month, and even those activities being restricted to non-World Cup players, perhaps Maresca and City have not lost out on anything via a delayed announcement, with the Italian likely to be in close contact over planning for the new season.

"City have a compelling and desirable sales pitch to offer players these days, irrespective of the head coach - though not overlooking the allure of Guardiola. This is a winning project for players, a clear opportunity to win immediate silverware, unrivalled facilities and perhaps join the start of an exciting new era.

"The futures of players may be a different story, as some may view the departure of Guardiola as the end of a career segment themselves, giving them little reason to remain if being part of the more successful seasons of late at the club."

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