National

Livestream: The Probe examines New Decentralisation Policy

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  24 May 2026 7:57pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As Ghana prepares to roll out the proposed National Decentralisation Policy 2026–2030, questions are emerging over whether the initiative will strengthen inclusive governance and local development or become another costly policy experiment with limited impact.

Tonight’s edition of JoyNews' The Probe will delve into the policy’s objectives, implementation prospects, and the challenges likely to confront authorities in translating the vision into tangible results for citizens at the grassroots.

Host Carlos Calony will engage a panel of experts, including local governance expert Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation Dr. Gameli Heward-Mills Hoedoafia, and political researcher Dr. Osae Kwapong.

The discussion is expected to examine the effectiveness of Ghana’s decentralisation efforts over the years, the reforms proposed under the new policy framework, and whether the country’s governance structures are prepared to deliver meaningful participation and development at the local level.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group