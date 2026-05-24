Livestream: The Probe examines New Decentralisation Policy

Audio By Carbonatix
As Ghana prepares to roll out the proposed National Decentralisation Policy 2026–2030, questions are emerging over whether the initiative will strengthen inclusive governance and local development or become another costly policy experiment with limited impact.
Tonight’s edition of JoyNews' The Probe will delve into the policy’s objectives, implementation prospects, and the challenges likely to confront authorities in translating the vision into tangible results for citizens at the grassroots.
Host Carlos Calony will engage a panel of experts, including local governance expert Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation Dr. Gameli Heward-Mills Hoedoafia, and political researcher Dr. Osae Kwapong.
The discussion is expected to examine the effectiveness of Ghana’s decentralisation efforts over the years, the reforms proposed under the new policy framework, and whether the country’s governance structures are prepared to deliver meaningful participation and development at the local level.
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