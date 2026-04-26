Playback: The Probe discussed widespread power outages

A man walks along a road using his mobile phone's torch light during the power cut in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Ghana’s power sector is once again under intense scrutiny as intermittent outages plunge parts of the country into darkness, raising fresh fears of a return to the dreaded “dumsor” era.

JoyNews' The Probe took a critical look at the state of the nation’s electricity on the topic: “Ghana’s Power Crisis: Is the nation sliding back into another ‘dumsor’ era?”

Are you experiencing frequent power cuts in your area? How is it affecting your business, your work, or your studies? Do you believe Ghana is slipping back into another “dumsor” era?

Join the conversation live at 8:00 pm via Zoom and share your experience as The Probe examines the realities behind the outages and what lies ahead for Ghana’s power sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.