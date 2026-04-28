Power outages: NPP did little to boost generation capacity – Wonder Madilo

Audio By Carbonatix
A communications team member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Madilo, has accused the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of failing to significantly improve Ghana’s electricity generation capacity, despite spending eight years in office.
Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, April 28, he said attempts to politicise the ongoing power challenges, commonly referred to as "dumsor," do not change the underlying issues facing the energy sector.
According to Mr Madilo, the government has already acknowledged that Ghana’s generation capacity has declined, attributing the situation to years of inadequate investment in the sector.
“Our generation capacity has gone down, and this is due to many years of non-investment in the industry. The NPP cannot run away from that,” he stated.
He argued that despite managing the economy for eight years, the NPP government did little to expand generation capacity.
“The fact remains that in their eight years in government, they did very little to elevate our generation capacity,” he stressed.
Mr Madilo further claimed that the NPP largely depended on infrastructure inherited from the NDC administration.
“They benefited from the capacity installed by the earlier NDC government. That is why they keep talking about excess capacity and payments,” he said.
He added that while the NPP often highlights fuel procurement and power agreements, those efforts did not translate into meaningful expansion in electricity generation.
Mr Madilo said that the NPP lacks the moral authority to criticise or advise on Ghana’s current electricity challenges.
“They do not have the moral authority to be the ones advising us on electricity generation,” he added
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