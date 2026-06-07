South Korea World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Hong Myung-bo’s side stuck rigidly to a back-four throughout the qualifiers, only pivoting to a back-three in the second half of the final match after their spot in the finals had already been secured.

This tactical shift, appearing only after the heavy lifting had been done, leaves the team grappling with a desperate lack of preparation time and cohesion – if they are to start with the tournament in a 3-4-3.

One of the problems with that formation is the lack of wing-backs capable of delivering high-level performances in such a system. This scarcity of options is why so much intrigue surrounds Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Jens Castrop and where he will play; his versatility means he can be deployed both centrally or out wide – that could make him the ultimate wildcard in North America.

In a recent interview with KBS Hong tried to dispel the nervousness surrounding his formation, saying: "I think it’s difficult to rely on just one tactical approach and I have experience of that. There's about a six-day break after the first match so we can assess the strength of our next opponent and adapt our formation to approach the game in different ways."

Adding to the anxiety is the precarious state of the team’s spine; key figures such as Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung and Hwang In-beom are all battling a cocktail of injuries, erratic club form, and even being relegated to the bench.

The situation is particularly dire in the central midfield, where a string of injuries have already ruled out several candidates. In addition Hwang In-beom has spent much of the season struggling to find his rhythm amid recurring physical setbacks.

Strong in qualifying, South Korea did not lose any of their 16 matches, finishing six points ahead of Jordan in the second group stage. And there are hopes of getting out of a group that consists of co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and Czechia. "Our first goal is to advance to the round of 32. After that, anything could happen,” says Hong.

The coach

South Korea’s 2022 Qatar campaign was defined by an admirable brand of football, holding their own against Uruguay and orchestrating a dramatic victory over Portugal to reach the knockout rounds. However, the subsequent era has been one of administrative chaos. The appointment of Jürgen Klinsmann by the KFA president ended in complete failure, the German lasting less than a year. His successor, Hong Myung-bo, then started amid a whirlwind of selection controversies. Hong may be one of the nation’s greatest footballing icons but he currently operates without the vital oxygen of neither media nor public support. He has already been in charge for a World Cup, in 2014, which ended without a win. Can he exorcise those ghosts in North America? The outlook, quite frankly, remains bleak.

Star player

Son Heung-min is one of South Korea’s stars but he has struggled at LAFC recently. Photograph: Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Son Heung-min. Sonny, Sonny, Sonny. There is perhaps no figure in the history of South Korean sport more universally adored. His achievements – a Premier League Golden Boot winner and being the captain of a Europa League-winning side among them – are those of a generational talent who has consistently delivered for the national team. Yet, for all his individual brilliance, a major international trophy remains absent from his and his country’s cabinet. That won’t change in North America but the nation still waits with bated breath to see if he can shed his recent troubles at LAFC and find redemption on the world stage once more.

One to watch

Oh Hyeon-gyu. If 2022 was the year of Cho Gue-sung, 2026 surely belongs to Oh. Last year he was set to join Stuttgart for £24m but the Bundesliga club suddenly pulled out because of concerns over an old knee injury. “I have not had any problems with my knees since high school,” said the former Celtic striker who joined Besiktas in January instead. Oh has maintained a rich vein of form in Turkey, positioning himself as a formidable challenger to Son Heung-min for the starting striker role as the finals approach.

Unsung hero

Lee Jae-sung. To label a player with more than 100 caps as an unsung hero might seem a contradiction, yet Lee’s immense contribution to the Taeguk Warriors has often been overshadowed by more glamorous names. Regardless of who holds the clipboard, Lee is a permanent fixture on the team sheet – a tenacious, cerebral presence who balances attacking flair with defensive grit. Having only recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff, the 33-year-old veteran is preparing to ignite one final flame alongside his lifelong peer, Son.

Probable starting XI

South Korea (3-4-3) Kim Seung - Hanbeom (Yoomin), Minjae Kihyeok - Youngwoo, Inbeom, Seungho(Jinseop), Taeseok(Castrop) - Kangin, Sonny, Jaesung

What to expect from the fans

Mexico remains a world away – not just geographically, but emotionally too. Despite the staggering popularity of BTS across the region, the likelihood of South Korean fans making the arduous pilgrimage is slim. This reluctance isn't merely a matter of distance; it is a reflection of a fractured relationship. At this precise moment, neither the KFA nor Hong Myung-bo are able to inspire the kind of devotion required for such a journey.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.