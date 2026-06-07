Czechia World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

The role of the underdog has historically suited Czechia and perhaps they will be able to surprise people again - but they do not have many tools to do so. For a long time the team has lacked technical players and rely too heavily on physicality, work rate, aggression, and set-pieces. That was evident in the World Cup play-offs against Republic of Ireland and Denmark, winning both ties on penalties after two battling performances.

At the World Cup long-distance travel, time-zone changes and altitude will play a major role and there are question marks over how the team will cope with playing two matches in Mexico at around 2,000 meters above sea level. Especially as the team base is in Dallas.

The spine of the team is experienced. Tomas Soucek remains the leader in midfield despite being stripped of the captaincy after the players failed to thank the fans after a 6-0 win against Gibraltar. "The fans have a full right to express their disagreement with the unsatisfactory performance in the recent games," the FA said. "The reaction of the players should have been quite the contrary. They should have thanked the active fans."

Ladislav Krejčí, the hard-tackling Wolverhampton centre-back, stepped in as captain and scored in both playoff matches and drove the team forward. In attack Patrik Schick is expected to be the main offensive weapon and his fitness improved towards the 2025-26 season.

There was embarrassment – a historic defeat to the Faroe Islands – during qualification, which led to the coach, Ivan Hašek, being sacked. Thankfully, many things improved after Miroslav Koubek took over.

The starting XI is likely to be a combination of players from the Premier League and other top European leagues as well as those making a name for themselves in the Czech league. There is strong competition for the goalkeeping position with Matej Kovar helping PSV Eindhoven win the Dutch league and saving two penalties in the playoffs – but Braga’s Lukas Hornicek is pushing hard for his place. Lukas Provod and Pavel Sulc are among the players who should make things happen creativity wise. The aim will be to get out of the group.

The coach

Miroslav Koubek was set to become the oldest coach at a World Cup at 74 but then Dick Advocaat, four years his senior, was reappointed to lead Curaçau at the tournament. Even so, Koubek is at the peak of his powers. It took him a long time to get recognised – he was coaching in the lower Czech leagues while working as an insurance broker until his 50s, gradually working his way up to the Czech top flight. He eventually managed both Slavia Prague and Viktoria Plzen, winning the league with the latter in 2015. It came at a price though as he had promised his players he would get a small tattoo on his arm as a memento of the triumph.

He is able to get the absolute maximum of limited resources and continues to move with the times, following the latest trends. He uses data and is respected by players, fans, and the media alike, not only because of his achievements but also his dry sense of humor, which can liven up otherwise dull press conferences.

Star player

Patrik Schick is the main source of goals for Czechia, having scored five in Euro 2020. Photograph: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Patrik Schick remains Czechia’s biggest star and international reference point. The Bayer Leverkusen striker combines elegant movement with outstanding finishing and can decide matches almost on his own. Injuries have occasionally disrupted his rhythm at times, but his quality is unquestionable. Schick shot to fame during Euro 2020, scoring five goals with one of them one of the greatest in the history of the tournament as he found the net from the halfway line against Scotland. For Czechia, he is not only the main source of goals but also the player opponents fear most. Sixteen Bundesliga goals in 2025-26 shows that he is in form.

One to watch

Pavel Sulc has rapidly developed into the face of the new Czech football generation. After emerging as a star at Viktoria Plzen, the attacking midfielder joined Lyon last year and has had an outstanding first campaign in Ligue 1. Sulc brings unpredictability and technical flair between the lines – and he can score, create chances and press aggressively. Lyon fans appreciate his intelligence and clinical finishing and while he may not be a household name outside Czechia and France, that could change after the World Cup.

Unsung hero

Tomas Holes rarely attracts headlines outside Czechia yet coaches and teammates value him enormously. The Slavia Prague player is tactically intelligent, disciplined and capable of playing both in midfield and defence. The 33-year-old does much of the invisible work that allows more creative players to shine. He covers space, wins second balls and helps maintain the team’s structure under pressure. Czech supporters still remember his outstanding performances at Euro 2020, when he successfully kept big names quiet and even scored in the Last 16 game against the Netherlands. He may not be a star but he is exactly the kind of player every team needs.

Probable starting XI

3-5-1-1

Kovar - Holes, Hranac, Krejci - Coufal, Provod, Soucek, Darida, Zelený - Sulc - Schick.

What to expect from the fans

Czech supporters are unlikely to travel in big numbers in the same way as, say, England, Argentina or Mexico, but those who do are usually passionate, loud and heavily beer-fuelled (but not in a violent way). They traditionally sing simple chants such as “Cesi do toho!” (“Come on, Czechs!”) and create a friendly atmosphere mixed with self-deprecation and dark humour. Violence is very rare around the national team compared with club football. Just reaching the World Cup was worthy of heavy celebration and not many fans will have the financial resources to travel to the US and Mexico. The ones who make it, though, will not be quiet.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.