Canada World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

As co-hosts, placed inside a competitive group, Canada enter the World Cup with high expectations, despite never winning a match at a previous tournament. Since a Concacaf Nations League semi-final defeat to Mexico in March 2025, the team has lost just one of 15 matches at the time of writing, a run that has included some excellent opponents such as Colombia, Ecuador, Ukraine and the USA, whom they have defeated twice in the last two years, including their first win on American soil in 57 years.

The coach, Jesse Marsch, has maintained a consistent 4-4-2 shape throughout, with the emphasis on pressing from the front and pace in wide positions. “Some teams press to win the ball back, we press to punish and think about scoring immediately when we recover the ball,” said Marsch, who may be American but has captured the hearts of many Canadians since he took the job in May 2024 and guided the team to the semi-finals of Copa América.

Success at that tournament, and subsequently since in friendlies, is based on a defensive structure that Marsch worked on immediately when taking the job and playing against Netherlands and France in his first two matches in charge. Nine clean sheets in 13 matches before the pre-tournament friendlies is even more impressive when you factor in that Moïse Bombito, their star centre-back from Nice, and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, did not play a single minute in any of those matches because of injury.

“In my first year in charge we developed the playing style, and it’s clear we are more of a complete team with Moïse and Alphonso,” Marsch says. “The last year has been about developing the overall mentality to make sure when the lights are the brightest we will be ready to host World Cup games and I think this team is special and can handle that.”

The coach

Jesse Marsch’s first venture into the world of international management has been a successful one, but not one he found easy to adjust to. “From the moment I worked with this group of players in the first camp, I knew I was going to fall in love with these guys,” he says. “They are a unique group of really good people, who are very talented, and when I said goodbye to them, it was different from what I was used to as a head coach in the club game.” Marsch has enjoyed those gaps in his schedule, using time to visit Canadian players across the world and spend a lot of time across the country at the provincial level to help bring a more united approach to the way the game is developed and governed.

Star player

Alphonso Davies’s return will add to Canada’s potential, if he is fit enough. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Captain Alphonso Davies has not played for Canada since tearing his ACL against USA in the Nations League third place match in March 2025. Whether to play him at left-back or on the wing has been one of the biggest questions debated amongst Canadian sport fans for years now, but under Marsch the Bayern Munich man has predominantly been used at the back and has been excellent. However, another injury setback against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-final second leg - his third in the past three months - has put his participation for the opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina in doubt. He has started just 12 of 29 internationals in the Marsch-era at the time of writing.

One to watch

Few players have received more work and attention from his national team coach than midfielder Ismaël Koné, a player that was once dropped during Copa América as he struggled to make an impact in matches for Canada. Since then he has been excellent for Sassuolo in Serie A and has turned into a dynamic box-to-box midfielder for Marsch, learning valuable lessons defensively in Italy, where his discipline and tactical concentration has improved significantly. Expected to start next to the excellent Stephen Eustáquio in a key double-pivot tandem for Canada.

Unsung hero

Norwich City’s Ali Ahmed has become a favourite of Marsch’s because of his selfless work on the pitch. In his 4-4-2 system, Ahmed is asked to lead the press on the left wing, often cut inside to increase the midfield numbers and bring intensity and energy off the ball. One of the reasons Marsch has not deployed Davies further forward is because he views his team without the ball more than with it, and in that vision the former Vancouver Whitecaps man is crucial.

What to expect from fans at games?

Canada is ready to host the world, but the attention in this country is more on this team than other games happening in the country. Being the only side to start on the east coast and move directly to the west coast allows fans in Toronto and Vancouver to watch their team in the group stages. The supporters group “The Voyageurs” will lead the noise with their flags and chants of “Ooh Ahh Canada”. Canada is known for its cosmopolitan population and cultural diversity, with residents from all over the world, and should benefit from playing three group opponents (Switzerland, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina)

with relatively small populations.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.