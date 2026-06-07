Playback: The Probe discussed Accra floods

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra's flooding crisis is no longer confined to the city's traditional flood-prone areas. In recent years, several newly developed residential communities and estates have found themselves submerged after heavy rains, raising concerns about the sustainability of urban expansion in the capital.
As homes, roads, and businesses in these emerging neighbourhoods go underwater, questions are mounting over whether rapid development, poor planning, encroachment on wetlands, inadequate drainage infrastructure, or changing climate patterns are to blame.
This edition of JoyNews' Probe investigated why communities once considered safe are now increasingly vulnerable to flooding and what this means for the future of urban development in Accra.
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