Simultaneous upgrades key to ending Ghana’s power outages within a year — IES analyst

A Senior Research and Policy Analyst at the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Xatse Derrick Emmanuel, says Ghana could significantly reduce persistent power outages within a year if authorities simultaneously upgrade the country’s transmission and distribution systems.



According to him, tackling only one part of the power chain at a time will delay lasting solutions and continue to frustrate consumers.



“Let us have a simultaneous upgrade of all the system,” he said, arguing that although such an approach may be inconvenient in the short term, it would be more realistic and efficient than upgrading one segment and returning later to fix another.



Mr Emmanuel made the remarks while discussing the recurring electricity challenges confronting households and businesses across the country.



His comments come amid growing public concern over unstable power supply, with many consumers complaining about unexpected outages and voltage fluctuations in recent months.



The energy analyst said if the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and GRIDCo work concurrently to replace ageing transformers and improve weak infrastructure, the country could see major progress within 12 months.



“By a maximum a year they should be able to upgrade most of the transformers,” he said. “If they are to work concurrently with GRIDCo, then at least after a year we should not be having issues when it comes to transmission lines and distribution challenges.”



He admitted that one year may sound ambitious, but insisted it is achievable if engineers are allowed to work around the clock.



Citing recent engineering interventions at the Akosombo hydro plant, he said local professionals have already shown they possess the technical capacity to deliver urgent infrastructure works within short timelines.



“What it means is that the engineers do have the capacity. The local people have the capacity and they’ll be able to turn their fortunes for the betterment of Ghana,” he stated.



Mr Emmanuel urged authorities to stop managing the crisis in piecemeal fashion and instead replace faulty transformers and outdated equipment urgently.



“Whatever thing that you think needs to be done, let us do it around the clock and then be able to have some respite,” he said.



On power generation, the IES analyst maintained that Ghana currently has enough installed capacity to meet domestic demand if available thermal, hydro and renewable plants are fully utilised.



“If all our thermal plants are brought on board, if all our hydro plants are brought on board and then the renewable sources, we should be able to generate more power to meet our peak demand and have some for export,” he explained.



He added that fuel supply for generation should not be a major obstacle, noting that Ghana’s energy mix allows plants to switch between light crude oil, natural gas and LPG where necessary.



Mr Emmanuel also pointed to the energy sector levy paid by Ghanaians, saying it should provide resources for fuel purchases and generation needs.



“I’m not sure anybody wants to give any Ghanaian an excuse that we do not have the money to purchase the fuel,” he said.



He argued that the main challenge is no longer generation but the ability to transmit and distribute power efficiently.



“That one, the government do not have any excuse,” he said. “What is the problem is the transmitter. GRIDCo must be able to be up and doing.”

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