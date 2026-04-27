Akosombo fire outbreak sparks power cuts across Accra as ECG announces widespread outages

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak at a key power installation in Akosombo is set to plunge large parts of Accra into hours of darkness, with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announcing a scheduled overnight power curtailment affecting dozens of communities.
In a press release, the ECG said the disruption follows “the fire outbreak at GRIDCo’s substation at Akosombo, which has reduced power supply to the Accra East Region.”
As a result, electricity supply will be curtailed from 12 am to 6 am on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
The outage is expected to hit a wide stretch of the capital and its surrounding areas, including Adenta, Madina, East Legon, Osu, Kwabenya, Legon, parts of the Airport Residential Area, Kokomlemle, Accra New Town, Makola, Teshie, and Atomic Junction, among many others.
ECG listed dozens of affected locations, stretching from Amrahia, Danfa, and Oyibi to Bawaleshie, North Dzorwulu, and Burma Camp, as well as key commercial and residential hubs such as Accra Mall, Rawlings Circle, and Independence Square.
The company assured customers that efforts are underway to stabilise supply and restore electricity as soon as conditions improve. “Affected customers should please note that immediately the generation profile improves, power supply will be restored,” the statement noted.
While no further details were provided on the cause or extent of the fire's damage, the incident has significantly affected power flow in the Accra East Region, prompting authorities to implement a temporary outage as a control measure.
ECG apologised to customers for the disruption, stating, “ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.”
The development raises fresh concerns about the vulnerability of critical power infrastructure and its ripple effects on businesses and households in the capital, especially during peak demand periods.
Latest Stories
-
Beyond the glory: The hidden battles of athletes
18 minutes
-
Akosombo fire outbreak sparks power cuts across Accra as ECG announces widespread outages
57 minutes
-
Claire’s closes all 154 stores in UK and Ireland with loss of 1,300 jobs
1 hour
-
Power instability and weeds choke water supply in Eastern Accra
1 hour
-
Plane crash in South Sudan kills all 15 on board
1 hour
-
‘I’m between married and single’ – Jim Iyke reveals relationship status
1 hour
-
Nollywood full of saboteurs – Jim Iyke
2 hours
-
Trial by media – Joana’s lawyers accuse RNAQ of undermining justice amid ongoing appeal
2 hours
-
One injured as NDC infighting in Nalerigu/Gambaga turns violent
2 hours
-
China blocks Meta’s $2bn acquisition of AI start-up Manus
2 hours
-
Upper West Region districts sign contracts to launch 24-hour economy markets
2 hours
-
The reality check: Aligning policy ambition with operational truth in Ghana’s mining sector
2 hours
-
Melania Trump urges ABC to ‘take stand’ on Jimmy Kimmel after widow joke
2 hours
-
Nalerigu/Gambaga MP condemns deadly Binduri convoy attack
2 hours
-
Michael Jackson biopic smashes box office record
2 hours