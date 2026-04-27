Akosombo fire outbreak sparks power cuts across Accra as ECG announces widespread outages

A fire outbreak at a key power installation in Akosombo is set to plunge large parts of Accra into hours of darkness, with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announcing a scheduled overnight power curtailment affecting dozens of communities.

In a press release, the ECG said the disruption follows “the fire outbreak at GRIDCo’s substation at Akosombo, which has reduced power supply to the Accra East Region.”

As a result, electricity supply will be curtailed from 12 am to 6 am on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The outage is expected to hit a wide stretch of the capital and its surrounding areas, including Adenta, Madina, East Legon, Osu, Kwabenya, Legon, parts of the Airport Residential Area, Kokomlemle, Accra New Town, Makola, Teshie, and Atomic Junction, among many others.

ECG listed dozens of affected locations, stretching from Amrahia, Danfa, and Oyibi to Bawaleshie, North Dzorwulu, and Burma Camp, as well as key commercial and residential hubs such as Accra Mall, Rawlings Circle, and Independence Square.

The company assured customers that efforts are underway to stabilise supply and restore electricity as soon as conditions improve. “Affected customers should please note that immediately the generation profile improves, power supply will be restored,” the statement noted.

While no further details were provided on the cause or extent of the fire's damage, the incident has significantly affected power flow in the Accra East Region, prompting authorities to implement a temporary outage as a control measure.

ECG apologised to customers for the disruption, stating, “ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.”

The development raises fresh concerns about the vulnerability of critical power infrastructure and its ripple effects on businesses and households in the capital, especially during peak demand periods.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.