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Photos: President Mahama welcomed by President Lukashenko in Belarus

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  8 June 2026 12:49pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has been warmly received by His Excellency Aleksandr Grigorievich Lukashenko at the Belarus Presidential Palace, as part of his ongoing five-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and Belarus.

The President, who is concluding the visit at the invitation of President Lukashenko, is expected later today to address a Ghana–Belarus business forum.

During the visit, Ghana and Belarus signed three Memoranda of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in key sectors.

The agreements cover collaboration in agriculture, the establishment of a Joint Commission on Cooperation in Trade and Economy, and enhanced engagement between the two countries’ Chambers of Commerce.

Below are some photos:

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