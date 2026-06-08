Firefighters contain two separate fire outbreaks in Accra, no casualties reported

Audio By Carbonatix
Personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station in Accra successfully responded to two separate fire incidents in Accra over the weekend, preventing further damage and ensuring there was no loss of life.
The first incident occurred late on Saturday night at the North Gate of Accra Academy in Bubiashie, where a Lexus RX350 caught fire. Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene, brought the blaze under control and extinguished it.
The fire completely destroyed the vehicle's engine compartment, roof and dashboard, but firefighters were able to salvage the back seat and tyres.
In a separate incident on Sunday at Dansoman Last Stop in Accra, firefighters responded to a fire involving a tailoring shop operating from a metal container.
Although the fire had already gone out before the arrival of the fire crew, it destroyed three sewing machines, fabrics, tables and chairs. No injuries were recorded in the incident.
The causes of both fires remain under investigation. The Ghana National Fire Service has urged the public to regularly inspect electrical installations and adhere to fire safety precautions to help prevent similar incidents and protect lives and property.
Latest Stories
-
New mining bill seeks to transfer licence approval powers to district committees
4 minutes
-
Why treat us like we stole the land? – Tema Community 25 resident laments demolition after court order
4 minutes
-
Patients stranded at KATH as doctors and nurses protest CEO suspension
7 minutes
-
24-hour market initiative to become most successful government programme – Local Gov’t Minister
12 minutes
-
Photos: President Mahama welcomed by President Lukashenko in Belarus
16 minutes
-
Ghana touted as a dynamic healthcare & pharmaceutical market in West Africa
17 minutes
-
29 companies paid GHS44.9m to NLA, compared to KGL’s GHS 173m for 2025 financial year
24 minutes
-
A bill into broken ground: Why Ghana’s local governance reform needs more than a new law
26 minutes
-
Birim North DCE calls for responsible mining to protect communities and the environment
29 minutes
-
Power outage at Adum Central Business area due to transformer fault – ECG
36 minutes
-
KNUST, RAIL and Gallaudet University partner to advance inclusive education
36 minutes
-
Power outages in parts of Accra and Western Region due to a technical fault – ECG
40 minutes
-
Reforming the Bank of Ghana: Why Ghana needs a stronger and more independent Central Bank
48 minutes
-
South Africa president Ramaphosa orders migration crackdown amid rising xenophobia fears
48 minutes
-
Ghana, South Africa diplomatic collision over xenophobia exposes deep fractures in continental unity
52 minutes