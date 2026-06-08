Firefighters contain two separate fire outbreaks in Accra, no casualties reported

Personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station in Accra successfully responded to two separate fire incidents in Accra over the weekend, preventing further damage and ensuring there was no loss of life.

The first incident occurred late on Saturday night at the North Gate of Accra Academy in Bubiashie, where a Lexus RX350 caught fire. Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene, brought the blaze under control and extinguished it.

The fire completely destroyed the vehicle's engine compartment, roof and dashboard, but firefighters were able to salvage the back seat and tyres.

In a separate incident on Sunday at Dansoman Last Stop in Accra, firefighters responded to a fire involving a tailoring shop operating from a metal container.

Although the fire had already gone out before the arrival of the fire crew, it destroyed three sewing machines, fabrics, tables and chairs. No injuries were recorded in the incident.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation. The Ghana National Fire Service has urged the public to regularly inspect electrical installations and adhere to fire safety precautions to help prevent similar incidents and protect lives and property.

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