Reforming the Bank of Ghana: Why Ghana needs a stronger and more independent Central Bank

Often the most visible indicator of the strength and credibility of a country’s monetary institutions is the stability of its currency. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of households, discourages long term investment, causes instability in exchange rates and slowly erodes savings.

Persistent inflation for the average citizen means higher food prices, higher transportation costs, more expensive housing and declining real incomes. This uncertainty also makes it harder for businesses to plan and invest. That is precisely why central banks exist.

Central banks are primarily established to preserve monetary stability, anchor confidence in the financial system, and protect economies from the deleterious effects of inappropriate political interference in monetary policy.

Economies are more stable when central banks are strong, independent and credible. And if they are weak or if they are under too much political pressure, the result is often inflation, currency instability, a loss of confidence among investors and a series of economic crises.

The Bank of Ghana occupies a unique and constitutionally protected position within the institutional framework of Ghana.

The Bank of Ghana is the sole authority for the issuance of the currency of Ghana under article 183 of the 1992 Constitution, and it shall promote and maintain the stability of the currency to foster the economic progress of Ghana. That constitutional mandate is significant for three reasons.

First, the Bank’s authority flows directly from the Constitution itself, not merely from ordinary legislation or executive delegation. This gives the institution a stronger legal standing in the architecture of governance in Ghana.



Second, the Constitution frames the Bank’s mandate in terms of Ghana’s economic progress, not the policy preferences of any particular political administration. That’s a crucial difference, because central banks are supposed to defend the stability of the national economy beyond electoral cycles and short-term political interests.

Governments have to respond to the pressure of delivering immediate political-economic results, especially around elections. But central banks are expected to look beyond the next election and focus on long-term macroeconomic stability.

Third, the Bank’s mandate is inherently stability-oriented. Price stability, exchange-rate credibility, and sound monetary management require long-term institutional thinking that often conflicts with electoral cycles and short-term political incentives.

Yet despite these constitutional protections, Ghana’s monetary history raises difficult but necessary questions about whether the Bank of Ghana possesses sufficient institutional independence in practice to fulfill its mandate effectively.

Since independence, Ghana has approached the IMF approximately seventeen times. Inflation has remained persistently elevated for much of the past two decades, and in 2022, the cedi suffered one of the sharpest depreciations in its modern history.

These outcomes cannot be explained solely by external shocks. Commodity price volatility, global inflation, and geopolitical crises affect many countries. The deeper issue is whether Ghana’s institutional monetary framework is sufficiently designed to resist fiscal and political pressure during periods of economic stress.

At the center of this issue lies the governance structure of the Bank of Ghana.

The Structural Weakness in Ghana’s Monetary Governance

Currently, the Bank operates through two parallel structures:

a Board of Directors that formally governs the institution; and

a separate Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) responsible for setting monetary policy and determining the policy rate.

At first glance, this arrangement may appear administratively reasonable. In practice, however, it creates fragmented accountability and diffuses responsibility for monetary outcomes.

The Board formally governs the institution, yet the country’s most important monetary decisions are delegated to a separate committee structure. This creates an arrangement in which the Board resembles a corporate oversight body while the MPC functions as the true monetary authority.

This division presents an important institutional problem. When inflation takes off, pressure on the exchange rate tightens, or policy credibility begins to erode, it becomes hard to point to who is ultimately responsible. The Board governs the institution but does not directly exercise monetary authority, whereas the MPC exercises monetary authority but is outside the wider governance structure of the Board. Such fragmentation undermines institutional accountability.

More importantly, the six-member MPC is heavily dominated by internal management officials of the Bank. The Governor, Deputy Governors, Head of Economic Research, and Head of Treasury Operations all participate directly in monetary policy formulation while simultaneously overseeing the implementation and execution of those same decisions.

In most well-run institutions there is usually a clear distinction between policy formulation and policy implementation. That distinction is important because it enhances oversight, improves accountability, and diminishes the concentration of institutional power in a small internal group. That distinction is substantially blurred by the present governance structure of the Bank of Ghana. This governance weakness is compounded by another institutional problem: political appointment concentration.

Although the Bank enjoys formal legal independence, its wider governance framework is still closely tied to executive appointments power and influence, including the frequent inclusion of Deputy Ministers of Finance on the Board itself. This creates a real life scenario where independence exists in theory but operational independence can be influenced by politics.

The question here is not necessarily direct political interference in day-to-day operations. Instead, the concern is that institutional arrangements could generate subtle incentives that reduce the willingness of policymakers to make difficult choices when those choices conflict with short-term political goals.

2. The Reappointment Incentive Problem

Another important weakness lies in the term structures governing the leadership and monetary policy architecture of the Bank of Ghana.

Under Article 183 of the Constitution, the Governor serves renewable four-year terms. The Deputy Governors similarly serve renewable four-year terms under the Bank of Ghana Act. Members of the Board of Directors also serve four-year terms with eligibility for reappointment, while the two external members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are appointed by the Board for renewable five-year terms.

While these provisions provide continuity and institutional flexibility, they may also create what’s described as a “reappointment incentive problem.”

A central banker on a renewable term may experience subtle pressure to tailor decisions to the preferences of the political authorities that decide on future reappointment. This does not automatically imply misconduct or direct political control. But institutional incentives matter a lot in public policy systems. The very notion that future tenure might be subject to political approval could influence behaviour over time.

This structure can be compromised during periods of fiscal stress, election cycles, or economic hardship and erode the independent practical decision-making that is necessary for tough monetary policy decisions, such as aggressive monetary tightening, resisting the temptation to finance deficits, or unpopular but necessary stabilization measures.

This incentive problem is not only with the governor. This could affect several layers of the Bank’s governance structure at the same time:

The Governor seeking presidential reappointment;

Deputy Governors seeking presidential reappointments;

Board members eligible for renewed presidential appointment; and

external MPC members whose continued tenure depends on reappointment by the Board.

The cumulative effect is a governance structure in which a significant portion of the institution’s leadership may remain directly exposed to renewal incentives at the same time.

Globally, many of the world’s strongest central banking systems deliberately seek to reduce such incentives through:

long fixed terms;

nonrenewable appointments; and

staggered governance structures.

The Federal Reserve System, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan all operate under governance arrangements specifically designed to reduce short-term political influence over monetary policy.

The reason is straightforward: monetary credibility depends not only on formal legal independence, but also on whether markets, investors, and citizens believe the central bank possesses sufficient institutional insulation to resist political pressure when necessary.

Institutional credibility plays a big role in confidence in monetary policy. If investors believe monetary policy decisions are too politicised, inflation expectations can rise rapidly, exchange-rate pressures can build and borrowing costs can rise.

3. The Fiscal Dominance Problem

Weak central bank independence ultimately creates what economists describe as fiscal dominance; a situation in which monetary policy becomes subordinated to government financing needs.

It is often observed when governments run persistent fiscal deficits and central banks are not sufficiently insulated institutionally from fiscal authorities. Under these conditions, there may be pressure for monetary accommodation through excessive liquidity creation, monetary financing of deficits or delayed policy tightening. In short, fiscal dominance is when the government’s fiscal deficit needs start to influence monetary policy decisions.

The consequences are usually severe and predictable: inflation, exchange rate instability, rising inflation expectations, falling investor confidence and lower macroeconomic stability.

Fiscal dominance is not an abstract economic theory discussed only in textbooks or policy papers for ordinary Ghanaians. We feel it in the rising food prices, increasing transport fares, volatile exchange rates, rising import costs, declining purchasing power and increasing uncertainty about the future.

But such conditions come at a price for businesses too. The costs of production rise, investment is deterred, certainty of planning is undermined and competitiveness reduced by high inflation and currency instability. These pressures lead to slower economic growth and a decline in living standards. This is why central bank governance matters.

Why Institutional Design Matters

Strong central banks are not built merely through declarations of independence in statutes or constitutions. They are built through institutional structures that make independence credible in practice.

The experience of the world’s most successful monetary systems demonstrates that institutional design matters enormously. Countries with stronger and more independent central banking systems generally experience:

lower inflation;

more stable currencies;

greater policy credibility; and

stronger long-term macroeconomic stability.

Institutional design has an effect on incentives, accountability, transparency and policy consistency. Policy makers of high competence may find it difficult to maintain policy discipline in an institutional environment that exposes them to excessive political pressure.

A crucial foundation for central bank independence already exists in the Constitution of Ghana. Still, the broader governance architecture around the Bank of Ghana requires deeper reform if these constitutional aspirations are to be operationalised.

A Reform Framework for the Bank of Ghana

As Ghana continues national discussions surrounding constitutional reform and institutional strengthening, central bank governance reform should become part of the national conversation.

Ghana should consider transitioning toward a modernized Governing Board framework that consolidates monetary policy authority within the governing body itself, strengthens institutional independence, and reduces short-term political influence over monetary policy decisions.

Possible reforms should include:

a smaller Governing Board structure of nine members comprising the Governor, two Deputy Governors, and six independent members, with the Governor serving as Chair of the Board and each of the nine members possessing one vote at all times;

members of the Board should be persons of extensive knowledge and experience in macroeconomics, banking, monetary economics, or financial markets;

long fixed nonrenewable terms of eight years for all Board members, including the Governor and Deputy Governors;

staggered appointments such that the terms of the entire Board do not expire simultaneously, thereby preventing wholesale political capture by any single administration;

explicit exclusion of active executive and parliamentary officeholders from simultaneously serving on the Board;

presidential nomination of Board members subject to parliamentary vetting and approval by a simple majority of Parliament;

removal of the Governor, Deputy Governors, or any Board member only for stated cause through a supreme court judicial hearing followed by approval of two-thirds of Parliament, after which the President may formally effect the removal from office;

abolition of the separate Monetary Policy Committee and vesting monetary policy authority directly in the Governing Board itself;

enhanced transparency surrounding monetary policy decisions, voting records, and policy deliberations; and

periodic reporting obligations to Parliament and the requirement for the Bank of Ghana to appear before Parliament for hearings when requested;

Under such a framework, the Governor and the two Deputy Governors would be responsible for implementing monetary policy decisions formulated collectively by the Board, where each board member possesses one vote, while also overseeing the day-to-day operations and administration of the Bank.

A governance structure of this nature would significantly reduce reappointment incentives, strengthen policy continuity, improve institutional accountability, and better align Ghana’s central banking framework with international best practices adopted by institutions such as the Federal Reserve System, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.

Importantly, more institutional independence would also improve the credibility of policy in the eyes of investors, businesses, development partners and financial markets. Credibility itself has an economic value. When economic agents have confidence in a central bank, inflation expectations are more stable, financial markets are more predictable, and the costs of macroeconomic adjustment are lower.

Ideally, these reforms would be constitutionally entrenched through amendment of Article 183 in order to provide stronger long-term legal certainty and institutional protection.

However, recognizing the political difficulty of constitutional amendment, substantial progress could still be achieved in the near term through amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612). Even within the existing constitutional framework, Parliament retains significant scope to strengthen the governance architecture, operational independence, transparency, and accountability mechanisms of the Bank of Ghana through ordinary legislation.

Conclusion

The long-term stability of the cedi, the credibility of monetary policy, and the confidence of both citizens and investors depend not only on economic policy decisions, but also on the institutional design of the Bank of Ghana itself.

Central bank independence is not about removing democratic accountability. Rather, it is about creating institutions capable of protecting long-term national economic stability from short-term political pressures.

Ghana is at a major constitutional and economic crossroads. As national discussions surrounding governance reform continue, the structure, governance, and operational independence of the Bank of Ghana deserve serious national attention.

The recurring cycles of inflation, exchange rate volatility, IMF interventions and fiscal stress imply that deeper institutional questions can no longer be avoided. Sustainable monetary stability is not a matter of short-term policy tinkering. It requires institutional structures that can maintain discipline and credibility across political cycles.

Ultimately it is the common citizen who pays the price of feeble monetary institutions through inflation, currency instability, reduced purchasing power, increasing uncertainty and reoccurring economic crises.

It’s no longer a question of whether institutional reform matters.

The more important question is whether Ghana will do these things before the next crisis hits.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.