Birim North DCE calls for responsible mining to protect communities and the environment

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim North, Antwi Hakeem Abdul, has called for a new approach to mining that balances economic benefits with environmental protection, saying Ghana must pursue its mineral wealth without sacrificing its natural resources and the livelihoods of its people.

Speaking at the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) at Akyem Kotoku in the Eastern Region, the DCE said gold has contributed significantly to the country's development but has also exposed communities to environmental degradation caused by irresponsible mining.

"Gold has built our homes, paid our school fees, and carried many families through difficult seasons," Mr Abdul said.

"But gold has also taught us hard lessons. When mining forgets the people, the land cries. The rivers stand against us, and the future grows dim."

He described the launch of the programme as an opportunity to embrace a model of mining that promotes both economic progress and environmental sustainability.

"Today, I am delighted we are choosing a different path. We are declaring that progress and preservation can work together," he stated.

The DCE said that protecting water bodies and farmlands should be a national priority, insisting that the long-term well-being of communities is more valuable than short-term gains from mining.

"As I always say, we cannot eat gold, but we can drink clean water. Let us mine in a way that protects both," he said.

According to him, the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme represents more than a government policy. Instead, it is a commitment to safeguard the interests of local communities and future generations.

"Today's programme is more than a policy. It is a covenant with our people," he said.

"It is a covenant with our farmers that their cocoa will not die so that gold can live. A covenant with our mothers that the rivers they depend on will not become poisoned. A covenant with our youth that their lives are worth far more than any ounce of gold."

Mr Abdul argued that the value of mining is lost when it comes at the expense of human lives and livelihoods.

"If a farmer loses his life, the gold loses its value," he said, urging stakeholders to adopt a more responsible and inclusive approach to mineral extraction.

He explained that responsible mining should create safe jobs while ensuring that communities continue to benefit from their land long after mining activities have ended.

"Responsible mining means dignified work, safe pits, trained hands, and communities that are protected, not displayed. It means that when the machines move on, the land can still feed our children," he said.

The DCE also commended President John Dramani Mahama for introducing the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, describing it as a practical response to the country's fight against illegal mining.

"It is on this cause that I pour out my heart to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for taking a bold initiative that is a direct response and a pragmatic solution to our fight against illegal mining," he stated.

Mr Abdul pledged the commitment of the Birim North District Assembly to ensure that mining regulations are strictly enforced to protect communities and the environment.

"As your District Chief Executive, I take this responsibility personally. The Birim North District Assembly will not sleep on this duty. We will enforce our mining bylaws without fear or favour because a law that is not enforced is just good advice," he said.

He also called for closer collaboration with traditional authorities and local communities, stressing that environmental protection is a shared responsibility.

"We will work hand in hand with Nananom because no one plants a tree for himself alone. We plant for generations we may never meet," he added.

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