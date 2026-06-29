EPA sensitises livestock farmers in Ejisu on new environmental law

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has sensitised livestock farmers in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region on the provisions of the new Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), aimed at promoting responsible livestock farming practices and protecting public health and the environment.

The workshop educated farmers on proper waste management practices and the importance of reducing the environmental and health impacts associated with livestock farming.

EPA Officer for the municipality, Joseph Amoako Addai, said the Authority is embarking on a nationwide public education campaign to ensure stakeholders in the agricultural sector understand and comply with the new law.

According to him, many operators in the agricultural sector unknowingly violate environmental regulations due to a lack of awareness.

“Most players in the agricultural sector breach environmental laws during their operations because they are unaware of the regulations. The EPA has therefore taken the initiative to educate stakeholders on the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), to promote compliance and ensure a healthier and safer environment,” he said.

Mr. Amoako Addai disclosed that since the establishment of the EPA office in Ejisu last year, the Authority has received numerous complaints from residents regarding the environmental and public health impacts of some livestock farming activities.

He urged livestock farmers to strictly adhere to the provisions of the new law by properly managing animal waste, preventing pollution, and adopting environmentally friendly farming practices.

About 50 livestock farmers participated in the sensitisation programme and commended the EPA for the initiative.

One of the participants told Adom News that the training had broadened their understanding of environmental best practices.

“This training has exposed us to many important issues we were unaware of. We have learnt how our farming activities affect the environment and public health, and we are committed to applying these lessons. We encourage the EPA to continue organising such educational programmes,” the farmer said.

Under the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), offenders who fail to comply with environmental regulations may face sanctions, including fines and imprisonment.

Section 37 of the Act further states that any person who obstructs a public officer in the lawful performance of their duties commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine of between 500 and 1,000 penalty units, or a prison term of one to two years, or both.

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