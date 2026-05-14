Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind strained by power outages; calls for urgent support

Students of the Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind in the Ahafo region are appealing to the government and corporate Ghana for an alternative power supply, indicating that frequent electricity outages have largely blocked their ability to communicate and restricted their movement.

For the hearing-impaired students, sign language and gestures, which are their primary mode of communication, require visibility. When the lights go out at night, they are left in total darkness, unable to speak to one another or navigate the campus safely.

Addressing a gathering of dignitaries, staff, and the public on Tuesday, the Senior Prefect of the School for the Blind, Bajiki Kofi Gidalty, highlighted the unique challenges the students face during blackout.

"We cannot see anything, let alone communicate among ourselves or move about once night falls during power outages," the Senior Prefect stated.

"In the dormitories and classrooms, we are completely stranded."

The student body is urgently requesting the provision of a high-capacity generator or solar energy systems to ensure the campus remains lit, facilitating both safety and continuous communication.

Beyond the power crisis, the school, which serves students from more than six regions across Ghana, is facing several infrastructure and logistics hurdles.

The school’s only bus has broken down beyond repair. Students are currently unable to attend inter-regional academic events or vocational training excursions, despite increasing enrolment.

The campus roads are currently unpaved, becoming dusty during the dry season and muddy during the rainy season.

The students noted that these conditions pose significant health and safety risks.

According to the students, existing dormitories for both boys and girls are facing a congestion crisis. The school is calling for the construction of additional blocks to accommodate the growing student population.

To stay competitive, the students appealed for Information Communication and Technology (ICT) tools, including laptops, digital writing boards, and specialised electronic devices tailored for special needs education.

Established on January 3, 1969, with 14 students, the Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind has evolved into a premier institution in the Tano South Municipality.

It is renowned for its strong Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results and has received multiple awards, including presidential honours for academic excellence.

The institution provides a comprehensive educational pipeline, including primary, junior high, and technical sections. Its vocational wing offers NVTI-certified training in carpentry, metalwork, and fashion design, empowering students with the skills needed for self-reliance.

Despite these achievements, the students fear that the lack of basic needs like reliable power and transport will hurt the school's long-standing reputation for excellence.

They are now calling on the regional authorities and the central government, as well as benevolent organisations, to intervene.

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