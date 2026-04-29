ECG assures power outages are temporary as grid stabilisation works continue

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured the public that ongoing power outages affecting parts of the country are temporary and form part of efforts to stabilise the national electricity grid.
The General Manager for External Communications at ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, said the current situation remains “fluid” as engineers continue repair and restoration works on critical infrastructure within the power system.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, April 29, he explained that the ongoing interventions, including the restoration of a unit at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam, are contributing to intermittent outages across parts of the country.
“As you are aware, we have the fourth unit being restored,” he said, adding that “the situation is quite fluid, which means there are going to be some level of outages as we continue to fix the system.”
He noted that beyond the recent disruptions, there are also underlying technical challenges within sections of the distribution network, particularly involving transformers and switching systems, which are currently being repaired or replaced.
“There are pockets of challenges within our networks,” he stated. “Some transformers are being changed, others replaced, and because of this, certain areas will have to go off.”
Dr Ayiku further explained that power outages may not always follow published schedules strictly due to real-time adjustments being made by engineers working to restore stability to the grid.
Citing an example, he referred to parts of Dansoman, where residents experienced shorter-than-expected outages.
“They went off around 7 p.m., came back by 10 p.m., and have had power since, even though the schedule suggested otherwise,” he explained.
He said such variations reflect ongoing efforts to balance repairs and restore supply while maintaining system stability.
The assurance comes amid growing public frustration, with households, businesses, and students—particularly candidates preparing for national examinations—complaining about disruptions to daily activities caused by the erratic power supply.
Despite the challenges, ECG maintains that the ongoing technical interventions will ultimately lead to improved and more stable electricity supply in the coming days.
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