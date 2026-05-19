People suffering from mental health issues are not cursed – Regional Health Director

Audio By Carbonatix
Health authorities in the Ashanti region are urging a renewed sense of care and acceptance of people living with mental health conditions.
Regional Health Director Dr Fred Adomako-Boateng observes that despite available interventions, stigma and lack of understanding are keeping many away from seeking life-saving treatments in the Ashanti region.
He observed that schizophrenia tops the list of mental health cases in the Ashanti region, followed by epilepsy and depression.
He made this call as the Ashanti region joins other parts of the country to observe May as the ‘Purple Month', designated as Mental Health Awareness Month in Ghana.
It is under the theme “Let's move from awareness to action; the talk is too much.”
This marks a strategic shift in the regional approach to mental health.
Dr. Adomako-Boateng wants the public to move beyond traditional awareness campaigns and embrace concrete, measurable actions to support people living with mental health conditions.
“This year's observance reminds us of the need to eliminate stigma, encourage early diagnosis and treatment, and strengthen public education on mental health conditions,” Dr. Adomako-Boateng said.
“The campaign shifts aimed to shift conversation from mere awareness to concrete plans and actions that we can all measure for better access to mental health services. Together, let us wear purple, spread awareness, and stand in solidarity with persons living with mental health conditions.
While schizophrenia tops the list of cases with 4,467 cases, epilepsy is second with 3,521 cases, followed by depression with 1,120 cases.
Dr. Adomako-Boateng urged the public to support people with mental health conditions by creating an environment free from discrimination.
“People suffering from mental health issues are not cursed, they are not sinful, they are not unrighteous. It just happen to any of us. We urge families, communities, schools, and workplaces to support individuals living with mental health conditions and create an environment free from discrimination.”
The Regional Health Directorate has pledged to improve the quality of health services, bolster public education, and enhance advocacy efforts.
“The regional health directorate reaffirms its commitment to improving access to quality health services, public education, and advocacy. Efforts aim at enhancing the well-being of all staff.”
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