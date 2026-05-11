Manso Aboaboso: One health worker; 5,000 lives to save

The Manso Aboaboso CHPS Compound in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region is currently teetering on the edge of collapse, operating with only a single health worker to serve a burgeoning population of approximately 5,000 people.

A visit to the facility by Adom News on Monday, May 11, revealed a harrowing reality where Prince Bonzey, the lone professional on-site, has been forced to take on an impossible workload.

Residents say the situation is exposing the community to grave health risks, as the facility’s limited capacity fails to meet the basic needs of the district.

In a display of sheer exhaustion and dedication, Mr Bonzey currently serves as the facility’s OPD officer, clinician, and midwife simultaneously.

Managing the health needs of a population this size is a task that would typically require a full medical team, yet he is left to attend to more than 20 patients daily on his own.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Bonzey explained that the staff shortage has reached a breaking point.

“I was working here with another nurse who is currently on maternity leave, and I don’t think she will return because the network challenge in this community is unbearable and making the work very difficult,” he lamented.

The crisis is not merely a lack of personnel but a lack of basic modern infrastructure. Many government workers, including health professionals, are reportedly refusing postings to Aboaboso due to the complete absence of mobile network connectivity.

This digital isolation has turned ordinary medical procedures into life-or-death gambles. Mr Bonzey noted that the lack of a network makes emergency healthcare delivery nearly impossible, as he is unable to call for ambulance services during critical situations or referrals.

“Providing healthcare to residents here is very challenging. Authorities must urgently intervene to address the situation,” he appealed.

The impact on the ground is palpable. Patients from surrounding rural communities often travel long distances, only to find themselves stuck in endless queues.

Residents expressed deep frustration, explaining that the mental and physical toll on the single health worker often results in people being turned away without receiving care.

“Sometimes you come here and spend hours without seeing the health worker because he is overwhelmed. At times, people even return home without treatment. It is very worrying. Are we not Ghanaians too?” one frustrated resident questioned.

The community is now making a passionate appeal to the government and the Ghana Health Service to address the two-fold crisis: the urgent need for additional staff and the installation of telecommunications infrastructure to make the area liveable for professionals.

As the situation worsens daily, the people of Manso Aboaboso are left wondering how much longer one man can carry the weight of 5,000 lives before the system snaps entirely.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.