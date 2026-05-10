CBG extends free health outreach to women in Adaklu

The Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd, Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to community development, preventive healthcare and women’s welfare following a large-scale free health screening exercise organised in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

The outreach programme, held at the Adaklu Waya Evangelical Presbyterian Church premises on Saturday, May 9, formed part of activities marking this year’s Mother’s Day celebrations and attracted hundreds of women and residents from across the district.

The exercise provided free screening for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol-related illnesses, while beneficiaries also received medical counselling and medication where necessary.

Speaking during the event, Dr Kwetey explained that the initiative formed part of the bank’s wider corporate social responsibility agenda aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and improving the wellbeing of women across Ghana.

“Today we are here in Adaklu. One of the good things that we are doing is looking at the health of women,” she said.

“Especially because tomorrow is Mother’s Day, we are here in Adaklu to look at the health position of our women.”

According to her, many working women often remain unaware of underlying health conditions due to busy schedules and limited access to regular health screening.

“Preventive healthcare is necessary for our country and CBG is here to add a quota to what Ghana is doing,” Dr Kwetey stated.

“Most women around are working and they do not know their status. So today we want to bring preventive healthcare to them and that is why we are here in Adaklu.”

Organisers estimated that between 500 and 1,000 residents benefited from the outreach, with all services offered free of charge.

In addition to healthcare delivery, the programme also featured financial literacy education aimed at empowering women economically and improving financial inclusion within the district.

“Everything here is free. Completely free,” Dr Kwetey stressed. “In fact, we have an add-on. We are looking at financial literacy. As we are helping them with their health, we are looking at financial literacy for them.”

She disclosed that the Adaklu outreach marked the climax of a nationwide programme undertaken by the bank over the past several months and hinted at plans for continued engagement with the district in future.

“I am sure that Adaklu will be one of the communities that CBG will be adopting,” she revealed. “We will have follow-ups and see how we can support their health and even in terms of their finances, especially the women.”

As part of the visit, the management of CBG also paid homage to the Paramount Chief of Adaklu, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, in recognition of the traditional authority’s support and hospitality.

During the courtesy call, assorted items including packs of bottled water, soft drinks and other gifts were presented to the traditional council, alongside an undisclosed cash donation.

Dr Kwetey explained that the gesture was intended to express appreciation to the chief and the people of Adaklu for warmly welcoming the delegation.

“We did not come here with our ten fingers,” she said. “We came with a little token and some gifts to say thank you for giving us audience to come.”

The Paramount Chief expressed gratitude to the bank for the outreach and commended the management of CBG for extending healthcare and financial literacy services to the people of the district.

He also appealed to the bank to consider establishing a branch in Adaklu to improve access to banking services and support local economic growth.

Dr Kwetey indicated that the bank was encouraged by the district’s desire to host a CBG agency or branch in future.

“And I heard the chief, even if we don't have a bank here, we'll have an agency that is called CBG here,” she stated. “So definitely we'll come back.”

The District Chief Executive for Adaklu, Jerry Yao Ameko, praised the initiative and described it as timely, particularly for women and elderly residents who may not regularly seek medical attention.

“The presence of CBG Ghana is to help the people of Adaklu, especially our women, check their health status and then seek proper advice as to what to do to improve upon their health conditions,” he stated.

Mr Ameko noted that many residents unknowingly live with conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes due to inadequate access to routine screening.

“There are a lot of people moving along not knowing what their status is as far as health is concerned,” he explained.

“Sometimes you have to check your pressure, sometimes your sugar level, and sometimes your cholesterol level. Lack of knowledge about these things can lead to preventable deaths.”

He also commended the bank for incorporating financial literacy education into the programme, describing it as an important contribution towards women’s empowerment and national development.

“It is not only health that CBG is providing for our women here,” he said. “They are offering financial literacy to our people.”

The DCE further used the occasion to formally invite CBG to establish a banking presence in the district, noting that Adaklu currently lacks a major financial institution despite ongoing development projects and economic expansion efforts.

“If a bank will come to Adaklu, and with the great offer CBG has given us through this health screening, we are inviting them with much love to establish here so that we can grow this relationship,” he said.

Residents who participated in the exercise also welcomed the intervention and praised organisers for bringing healthcare services directly to the community.

One resident described the programme as highly beneficial to elderly persons, women and others who often struggle to access healthcare facilities due to overcrowding and travel constraints.

“This programme is actually going to help the aged people, the women and the men,” the resident said.

“As they come, it is an advantage to them because most people cannot go to the clinic and have time for themselves.”

The resident further encouraged others within the district to take advantage of such initiatives whenever organised.

“Please rush and come because this is a great opportunity,” the resident urged. “This is a very great programme.”

The outreach formed part of CBG’s broader efforts to strengthen community relations while supporting healthcare delivery, financial inclusion and women’s empowerment in underserved communities across Ghana.

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