Football

Bellingham is No 10 in England World Cup squad

Source: BBC  
  3 June 2026 12:14am
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England's squad numbers for this summer's World Cup have been announced - but how much do the choices hint at Thomas Tuchel's thinking when it comes to his starting XI?

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, whose place in Tuchel's plans has been called into question in recent months, has been handed the coveted No 10 shirt. Is that an indication he is set to win the race to play in the central attacking role ahead of Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who is No 17?

Elsewhere, Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly has been given No 3 - a decision that will reinforce the general thought he will head into the tournament as the team's first-choice left-back.

Newcastle's Dan Burn, who can also play at left-back, will wear No 15.

Elliott Anderson's emergence as a key player for Tuchel appears to have been cemented by the Nottingham Forest midfielder being handed No 8.

Brentford's Jordan Henderson, who has previously worn that shirt, will wear 14, which he took during his successful spell at Liverpool.

Manchester City's John Stones and Marc Guehi have been given No 5 and No 6 respectively, which may indicate their positions as England's first-choice central-defensive pairing.

Up front, Marcus Rashford will end a season spent at Barcelona by wearing the No 11 shirt, which may suggest he is ahead of Barca newcomer Anthony Gordon, who has No 18, in the race to play on the left.

Those looking to glean any hints should bear in mind there is one glaring anomaly - Reece James is almost certain to start the tournament as first-choice right-back wearing 24, just as he does at Chelsea.

England's World Cup squad numbers

  1. Jordan Pickford
  2. Ezri Konsa
  3. Nico O'Reilly
  4. Declan Rice
  5. John Stones
  6. Marc Guehi
  7. Bukayo Saka
  8. Elliot Anderson
  9. Harry Kane
  10. Jude Bellingham
  11. Marcus Rashford
  12. Tino Livramento
  13. Dean Henderson
  14. Jordan Henderson
  15. Dan Burn
  16. Kobbie Mainoo
  17. Morgan Rogers
  18. Anthony Gordon
  19. Ollie Watkins
  20. Noni Madueke
  21. Eberechi Eze
  22. Ivan Toney
  23. James Trafford
  24. Reece James
  25. Djed Spence
  26. Jarell Quansah

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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