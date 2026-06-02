Silva to leave Fulham as he closes in on Benfica move

Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed he will leave the Cottagers after five years in charge, with the 48-year-old close to agreeing a deal to take over at Benfica.

Silva's contract expires at the end of June and uncertainty surrounded his future during the final months of the season.

The Portuguese had been offered a new three-year deal with the club keen to keep him.

Silva, who had previously managed Hull City, Watford and Everton in England, was appointed in 2021 when Fulham were in the Championship.

He steered the London club to promotion in his first season and has since established them as a Premier League side.

Victory over Newcastle on the final day sealed an 11th-placed finish in this year's top flight.

Fulham finished 10th, 13th and 11th in his other Premier League seasons in charge.

"After five years, our journey together comes to an end," said Silva in an open letter to fans.

"To our fans - I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that's what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together.

"My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage."

Fulham owner Shahid Khan said the Cottagers and Silva "were an excellent fit" but that "change is inevitable in this game, and we've accordingly prepared for this moment".

He added: "The talent in our squad, our historic home ground of Craven Cottage, our faithful supporters, and my commitment to backing the club, all make Fulham an extraordinarily attractive destination for an incoming head coach.

"We will soon appoint a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our club and expectations of our fans throughout the world."

It is understood that discussions between Silva and Benfica have progressed significantly in recent days, with an agreement within reach.

Benfica are looking to appoint a successor to Jose Mourinho, who has left the club and signed a three-year deal to become Real Madrid's new head coach.

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