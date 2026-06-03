Africa | HP News 9

Dangote refinery can be global jet fuel supplier, CEO says

Source: Reuters  
  3 June 2026 3:34am
Workers stand at the Dangote Industries oil refinery and fertilizer plant site in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria,
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Nigeria's 650,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dangote oil refinery has a large surplus of jet fuel and can supply the product worldwide, Chief Executive David Bird said on Tuesday.

With demand on the African continent lower than in other regions, ​the refinery has a surplus to export.

"We're very grateful ​to be seen as a reliable, high-quality and dependable ⁠supplier able to land our product competitively all over the ​world," Bird said at the S&P Global Energy Middle East ​Petroleum and Gas Conference in London.

Jet fuel has been one of the fuels most acutely affected by the Iran war and closure of the Strait of ​Hormuz.

That has presented refiners based outside the Gulf region, such ​as Dangote, the opportunity to supply global markets. Bird said the refinery is ‌currently ⁠running flat out at nameplate capacity.

The refinery is planning what Bird described as a "ruthless replication" project to double capacity.

"We will bring 700,000 barrels per day of fully complex refining capacity on stream by ​the end of ​2028," Bird ⁠said, adding that long-lead items have been purchased and the company is in the process of ​awarding construction contracts.

The group could then lift refining ​capacity ⁠to 2.1 million bpd with another refinery planned in East Africa, helping it to become a significant player in crude and refined products ⁠flows, ​Bird said.

Nigeria has gone from fuel scarcity ​to absolute fuel abundance since the Dangote refinery came online, Bird said.

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