Africa

Nigerian SEC orders halt to marketing for Dangote refinery IPO

Source: Reuters  
  24 June 2026 4:54am
Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Tower
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Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday ordered an immediate halt to the marketing of a purported initial public offering by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE, saying that no application has been filed or approved.

  • The regulator said it had identified advertisements, digital campaigns and ​investment solicitations promoting shares in the refinery across ​social media and other channels. Some registered capital ⁠market operators were involved in seeking advance subscriptions, it ​added.
  • “No application for the registration of an IPO or ​public offer of shares of the refinery has been filed with or approved by the Commission,” the SEC said.
  • Dangote Petroleum Refinery, in ​a statement on X, reiterated its March position that ​it has not authorised any IPO-related marketing, described recent online reports ‌and ⁠solicitations as unauthorised and inaccurate, and said any potential offering would only be communicated through formal regulatory disclosures.
  • The SEC warned that the promotions — including requests to pre-fund accounts ​or secure ​allocations — could mislead ⁠investors, distort market expectations and undermine market integrity.
  • It directed operators to immediately stop related ​promotional activities, remove materials within 24 hours ​and ⁠refund any funds already collected. It warned of sanctions for non-compliance.
  • The refinery, owned by billionaire Aliko Dangote, began operations ⁠in 2024 ​and is expected to transform ​Nigeria’s fuel market. Its planned IPO scheduled for later this year had ​drawn widespread interest.

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