Dangote Refinery seeks $1 billion private placement ahead of planned listing

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Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a private placement, valuing the company at approximately $39.1 billion, according to sources and a placement document.
- The refinery is offering 3 billion ordinary shares at $0.35 per share, with investor demand already exceeding $2 billion, sources said.
- Investors must subscribe to a minimum of 1 million shares ($350,000), with additional purchases in multiples of 500,000 shares. Shares will be subject to a 365-day lock-up period.
- Proceeds will be used for expansion and general corporate purposes as the refinery ramps up operations and strengthens its market position, the document showed.
- The 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery, which began production in 2024, has expanded output of diesel, aviation fuel, naphtha, and petrol, significantly reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products.
- Dangote officials did not respond to a request for comment on the placement.
- Market participants expect further investments in logistics, storage, and distribution infrastructure, alongside possible expansion into petrochemicals, according to the placement document.
- The fundraising could pave the way for a future public listing, which billionaire owner Aliko Dangote has previously signalled could happen later this year.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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