Africa

Dangote Refinery seeks $1 billion private placement ahead of planned listing

Source: Reuters  
  12 June 2026 1:35am
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Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a ​private placement, valuing the company at approximately $39.1 ‌billion, according to sources and a placement document.

  • The refinery is offering 3 billion ordinary shares at $0.35 ​per share, with investor demand already exceeding $2 ​billion, sources said.
  • Investors must subscribe to a ⁠minimum of 1 million shares ($350,000), with additional ​purchases in multiples of 500,000 shares. Shares ​will be subject to a 365-day lock-up period.
  • Proceeds will be used for expansion and general corporate purposes as ​the refinery ramps up operations and strengthens ​its market position, the document showed.
  • The 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery, which began production in 2024, has expanded output of diesel, aviation fuel, naphtha, and petrol, significantly reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products.
  • Dangote officials did not respond to a request for comment on the placement.
  • Market participants expect further investments in logistics, storage, and distribution infrastructure, alongside possible expansion into petrochemicals, according to the placement document.
  • The fundraising could pave the way for ⁠a ​future public listing, which ​billionaire owner Aliko Dangote has previously signalled could happen later ​this year.

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