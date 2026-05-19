Nigeria fuel marketers push back on Dangote lawsuit over import licences

Audio By Carbonatix
Fuel marketers in Nigeria have pushed back against a lawsuit by Dangote Petroleum Refinery seeking to invalidate import licences, warning that the move could disrupt supply and competition in Africa’s largest oil market.
Dangote last week filed a fresh suit against the Nigerian government, Reuters reported, challenging permits issued to marketers and the state oil firm NNPC to import refined products, arguing they undermine Dangote's $20 billion refinery and risk entrenching inefficiencies.
The refinery has previously sought limits on imports, saying it can meet domestic demand.
However, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) said on Sunday that the licences granted by the regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, were “not administrative courtesies” but legal tools underpinning the country’s fuel supply chain.
DAPPMAN said the Petroleum Industry Act empowers the regulator to issue licences where necessary to ensure supply security. “These licences exist to protect supply, not to disadvantage any single producer,” it said in a statement.
The group also warned that retroactively voiding permits could destabilise the downstream sector, where companies have invested heavily in storage and logistics networks based on existing approvals.
“We respect Dangote’s right to pursue legal remedies,” DAPPMAN added. “What we do not accept is that a private refinery’s commercial interests should override a regulator’s mandate.”
Nigeria has long relied on imports despite being a major crude producer.
The Dangote refinery, which began processing crude in 2024, is seen as key to reducing that dependence, though supply dynamics and pricing remain contentious.
DAPPMAN said it would engage legal counsel and relevant authorities, arguing the market should remain competitive and open to multiple participants.
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