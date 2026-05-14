Nigerian court sentences ex-power minister Mamman to 75 years in prison for fraud

Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria

A Nigerian court on Wednesday sentenced former power minister Saleh Mamman to 75 years in prison after convicting him of laundering 33.8 billion naira ($24.71 million), the country's anti-graft agency said, a rare conviction against corrupt officials in the West African nation.

* Justice James Omotosho of the ​Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Mamman after ⁠finding him guilty on all 12 counts ​filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the ​agency said in a post on X.

* The EFCC charged Mamman with laundering 33.8 billion naira through private companies, ​funds that prosecutors said were proceeds of unlawful ​activity linked to government-financed hydroelectric projects, including the Mambilla and ‌Zungeru ⁠power plants.

* Mamman, who served as minister of power in 2019, was sentenced in absentia under the law. The court ordered Nigerian and international ​security agencies to ​arrest Mamman ⁠and hand him over to correctional authorities to serve his sentence.

* Nigeria ​has long grappled with high-profile corruption cases ​involving ⁠public officials, with the EFCC tasked with prosecuting financial crimes. The Mamman case centers on funds ⁠meant for ​critical power infrastructure projects in ​Africa's most populous nation, where electricity shortages remain widespread.

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