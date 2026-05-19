NCCE Director donates to Royal Seed Orphanage

To celebrate her 52nd birthday, Madam Mary Nyamekye Ankrah, Awutu Senya East Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has donated relief items worth five thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC5,000.00) to Royal Seed Orphanage at Awutu Okromansa Krom on the Kasoa Ofaakor, Bawjiase Road.

The items included bags of rice, sugar, toilet rolls, boxes of biscuit, tissues, diapers, bags of sachet water, gallons of cooking oil, gallons of liquid soap, second-hand clothing, soaps, boxes of tomato paste, washing powder, bed sheets, and carbonated drinks to cushion the management towards the grooming of the children.

Madam Ankrah who is also the immediate past President of the Saint Gregory Catholic Church at Gomoa Buduburam, and Reverend Father Emmanuel Ofori Inkoom, Parish Priest of the Church made the presentation.

She urged the management of the Home to take good care of the children under their care and ensure that the items were used for its intended purpose and asked the children to lead good lives and focus on their studies to become prominent persons in the society.

Nana Naomi Esi Amoah, Founder and Director of the home, who received the items expressed gratitude to the donors and assured that the items would be prudently used to enhance the welfare of the children.

Nana Amoah explained that the Home provided parental care and training for needy children to prepare them to be able to face the challenges of life with confidence.

She called on individuals and organisation to support them to pay their electricity bills which is hampering their operations.

The ceremony was graced by Madam Ankrah’s family and church members who socialised and had fun with the children and also encouraged them to eschew all negative acts.

Later in an interview the Ghana News Agency, Madam Ankrah thanked the Almighty God for how far he has brought her, saying she was inspired by the spirit of God to donate the items to put smiles on the faces of the children on her 52nd birthday.

She, therefore, reached out to the Church and the management of Brand High Senior High School at Kasoa Opeikuma, her family members, friends and the NCCE to assist.

Rev Fr InKoom said it was the duty of the Church to take care of orphans, hence the support.

He later prayed for the children and the caregivers and asked the Almighty God to protect and guide them in all their endeavours.

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