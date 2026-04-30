NCCE intensifies public education on constitutional rights in digital space

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified public education on constitutional rights and responsibilities as part of activities marking the 2026 Annual Constitution Week, with a call on citizens to uphold constitutional values in the digital space.

The week-long celebration, scheduled from April 28 to May 4, is on the theme, "Upholding Our Constitution in the Digital Age: Our Collective Responsibility.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Reverend Vincent Adzika, Ho Municipal Director of the NCCE, said Constitution Week was observed annually to commemorate Ghana’s return to constitutional rule following the approval of the 1992 Constitution through a national referendum.

He said the celebration served as a reminder of the country’s democratic journey and the central role the Constitution plays in safeguarding peace, justice, and national development.

Rev. Adzika described the 1992 Constitution as the foundation of Ghana’s democracy, noting that it guarantees the fundamental human rights and freedoms of citizens while also spelling out their civic duties and responsibilities.

He said the Constitution remains relevant in guiding national conduct and governance, particularly in an era of rapid technological advancement that has transformed communication, access to information, and civic engagement.

Rev. Adzika noted that although digital platforms have expanded access to information and enhanced communication, they have also created new challenges, including misinformation, cybercrime, online abuse, identity theft, and digital fraud.

He warned that the misuse of digital platforms, particularly social media, poses a growing threat to national cohesion and democratic stability.

“These emerging digital threats, if not properly managed, can undermine public trust, fuel division, and threaten the peace and unity we have worked hard to build as a nation,” he said.

Program Officer at the Ho Municipal Directorate of the NCCE, Francis Tommy, said the 2026 Constitution Week celebration aims to educate citizens on their constitutional rights and responsibilities in the digital era.

He said the Commission was particularly concerned about the increasing use of social media and digital platforms to spread false information, hate speech, and other harmful content.

Mr Tommy urged citizens to adopt responsible digital behaviour by verifying information before sharing, avoiding the circulation of unverified content, and refraining from online conduct likely to inflame tensions or mislead the public.

He stressed that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, that right must be exercised within the limits of the law and with due respect for the rights, dignity, and safety of others.

“The Constitution applies both online and offline. Citizens must understand that their actions in the digital space carry legal and social consequences,” he said.

Mr Tommy said protecting and defending the Constitution is a shared national responsibility and called on all Ghanaians to contribute to the preservation of democratic values through responsible civic conduct.

The officials outlined a series of activities planned for the celebration, including radio and television discussions, social media sensitisation campaigns, public education outreaches, school engagements, and collaborations with security agencies and other public institutions.

They said the activities are intended to deepen public understanding of constitutional governance and promote responsible citizenship, particularly among young people, who are highly active in the digital space.

The NCCE expressed optimism that the intensified public education campaign would help build a more informed, vigilant, and responsible citizenry capable of contributing meaningfully to national peace, security, and development.

The Commission urged all Ghanaians to uphold the principles of the Constitution at all times and play their part in strengthening democratic governance, both within their communities and online.

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