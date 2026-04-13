Prioritise public education on legal aid to support vulnerable persons – Presbyterian University VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Presbyterian University, Ghana, Professor John Ofosu-Anim, has called for intensified public education on legal aid services to enable vulnerable individuals to access legal support.

According to him, a significant number of people remain unaware of the existence of legal aid schemes that provide free legal support, leaving many unable to defend their cases effectively.

He noted that, as a result, several individuals have lost properties and legal battles simply because they could not afford private legal services.

Professor Ofosu-Anim made these remarks during the matriculation ceremony of 280 new law students at the University’s Kumasi campus. He stressed that the study of law equips individuals with the knowledge and confidence to defend themselves and avoid exploitation and unnecessary disputes.

“Studying law is highly beneficial. It enhances your integrity, builds confidence, and equips you with the tools for self-defence,” he stated.

He disclosed that the newly-admitted cohort comprises 201 male and 79 female students, reflecting a growing interest in legal education. He reiterated the need for the government and stakeholders to prioritise awareness on legal aid services to ensure broader access to justice.

Professor Ofosu-Anim also encouraged female students not to feel intimidated by their minority status, urging them to remain focused and excel in their studies.

A former Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, who was guest speaker, advised the students to remain patriotic and not be driven solely by financial gain in their legal careers.

“Law is a noble profession that must be taken seriously. Make the most of this opportunity, study diligently, and strive for excellence to successfully qualify for the Bar,” he advised.

He further observed that women are increasingly making significant strides in the legal profession, with many rising to occupy top positions, including Chief Justice and leadership roles within the Ghana Bar Association.

“If men do not work hard, women will outpace us, and we will become the minority,” he cautioned.

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