The machines never sleep – GRNMA reveals crushing pressure at KATH

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has painted a stark picture of conditions at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Jones Afriyie-Anto said critical equipment operates around the clock because of relentless patient demand from across Ghana and neighbouring countries.

His comments come amid controversy over the suspension of KATH Chief Executive Officer Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, a decision that sparked public debate and threats of industrial action by health workers.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Tuesday, Mr Afriyie-Anto explained why the association agreed to suspend its planned strike after a meeting with government officials.

According to him, three key issues were raised during the discussions, including the suspension of the KATH CEO.

“The first is to suspend the suspension of the CEO, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, because we think it is right. The decision was right, and so nobody should be punished for it,” he said.

He added that the association had received assurances that discussions were ongoing to address the matter.

The second issue, he said, was the urgent need to retool KATH to cope with the enormous pressure placed on the facility.

Mr Afriyie-Anto described KATH as a uniquely important institution within Ghana’s healthcare system, particularly for patients outside the capital.

“You know, Kumasi and KATH Teaching Hospital are unique,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with Accra, he noted that the capital has several major health facilities capable of handling emergencies.

“If we are in Accra, we know that if there's serious emergencies of that level, you have UGMC, Ridge Hospital, you have 37 Military Hospital, even to some extent, you have Police Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital itself.”

According to him, the situation is very different in the northern sector of the country.

“When you come to the northern sectors, we know it is KATH which is basically handling all the emergencies.”

He said the burden on the hospital extends beyond Ghana’s borders.

“Ironically, it includes neighbouring countries. Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso are all referring to KATH.”

As a result, any breakdown in the hospital’s ability to provide care becomes a major concern.

“When they are not able to handle it, it becomes a very serious issue,” he stressed.

Mr Afriyie-Anto said years of continuous use have taken a toll on the facility's equipment, making retooling an urgent necessity.

“The fact of the retooling of KATH,” he said, before describing conditions in one of the hospital’s critical units.

“If you go to Red, for instance, the seven oxygen points, the cardiac monitors there, I can assure you that they are the cardiac monitors which have never ceased working for over two months.”

He said the equipment remains in constant use because beds are occupied almost continuously.

“They will be on, because it's either somebody is dead, and bedsheets are changed, another person comes to lie on the same bed, or somebody is discharged, another person is entering that same bed.”

The result, he said, is equipment that never gets a break.

“The cardiac monitor, for instance, is working like the heart. It never sleeps.”

Mr Afriyie-Anto warned that unless critical areas of the hospital are retooled and strengthened, the pressure on KATH will continue to grow.

“If such places you don't retool, then there's basically a problem,” he said.

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