Government moving to reinstate suspended KATH CEO – GRNMA

KATH CEO, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Jones Afriyie-Anto, says assurances from the government that steps are being taken to reverse the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, influenced the association's decision to suspend its planned industrial action.

The suspension of Dr Baidoo generated widespread public debate and drew criticism from health professionals, many of whom argued that the challenges confronting KATH stem from longstanding systemic issues rather than the actions of a single administrator.

The decision also prompted threats of industrial action from sections of health workers, who called for the immediate reinstatement of the CEO and increased investment in Ghana's second-largest referral hospital.

Speaking on Joy News' PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Afriyie-Anto revealed that the association raised three key concerns during discussions with government officials.

According to him, the first was the reversal of Dr Baidoo's suspension.

"Our first concern was that the suspension of Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo should itself be suspended because we believe the decision he took was the right one and that nobody should be punished for it," he said.

Mr Afriyie-Anto disclosed that government representatives indicated that discussions were ongoing to address the matter.

"We have been assured that discussions are underway and that the issue will be resolved," he stated.

Call for urgent retooling of KATH

He said the second major issue raised by the association was the urgent need to retool KATH, which continues to carry a significant healthcare burden across Ghana and neighbouring countries.

Mr Afriyie-Anto explained that, unlike Accra, where several major hospitals share emergency cases, KATH remains the principal referral centre for much of the middle and northern sectors of the country.

"KATH is unique. In Accra, serious emergency cases can be referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Ridge Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, the Police Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital," he said.

"When you come to the northern sector, it is KATH that handles the bulk of the emergency cases."

He added that the hospital also receives referrals from neighbouring countries, including Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

According to him, the facility is under constant pressure, with critical care equipment operating continuously due to the high volume of patients.

"The cardiac monitors in the Red Ward work almost without interruption. As soon as one patient is discharged or passes on, another patient occupies the bed. The equipment is in constant use," he said.

He warned that without substantial investment in equipment and infrastructure, the hospital would continue to struggle to meet growing demand.

"If facilities such as these are not adequately retooled, then there is clearly a problem," he stressed.

Focus on systemic challenges

Mr Afriyie-Anto's comments come amid growing calls for the government to address the deeper structural and resource challenges facing KATH.

Many health professionals argue that the controversy surrounding the suspension of the hospital's CEO has shifted attention away from longstanding issues, including inadequate infrastructure, ageing equipment and increasing patient loads.

Stakeholders continue to call for sustained investment in the facility to enable it to effectively perform its role as a major referral centre for Ghana and the wider sub-region.

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