Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union appeals to Contracta not to close Kumasi office

The Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union has appealed to Contracta Construction Company not to shut down its Kumasi office amid prolonged funding delays and the continued suspension of work on the Kejetia Phase II Market Project.

According to the traders, CONTRACTA's reported plans to close its Kumasi office could result in the abandonment of several projects in the region, particularly the stalled Kejetia Phase II Market redevelopment project.

Speaking to the media after presenting a petition to a CONTRACTA consultant at the company's office, the Union Secretary, Madam Emelia Kwofie, expressed deep concern over the development.

She noted that traders, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the Kejetia Phase II project, have become increasingly worried about the project's future following reports of a possible closure of the company's Kumasi office.

Madam Kwofie said many traders had sacrificed their trading spaces and sources of livelihood to pave the way for the project's commencement and therefore viewed the latest development with fear and uncertainty.

Despite the challenges confronting the project, she commended CONTRACTA for its commitment, support, and solidarity with market traders throughout the years and urged the company not to lose hope or withdraw its presence from Kumasi.

"It is based on this long-standing relationship and mutual respect that we humbly appeal to you not to shut down your Kumasi office," she stated.

According to her, CONTRACTA's Kumasi office remains the only official channel through which traders receive updates, seek clarification, and engage with the company on matters relating to the project.

"Closing the office will completely cut off communication between the company and the thousands of traders who continue to wait patiently for the completion of the Kejetia Phase II project," she added.

The traders also expressed disappointment over the delays in government funding, which they said have placed enormous financial pressure on the construction company and contributed significantly to the project's stagnation.

Receiving the petition on behalf of CONTRACTA, Emmanuel Kwadwo Danso, a consultant for the company, assured the traders that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for urgent consideration.

He urged them to remain calm and optimistic, assuring them that efforts were underway to address the project's challenges.

"The head of CONTRACTA is currently in Brazil, but your petition will be received in good faith. Please remain calm and hopeful that things will improve," Mr Danso assured the traders.

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