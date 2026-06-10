Suspend the suspension – Nurses say government moving to reinstate KATH CEO

KATH CEO, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Jones Afriyie-Anto, says government assurances that steps are being taken to reverse the suspension of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) CEO played a key role in the association’s decision to suspend its industrial action.

The suspension of KATH CEO Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo sparked widespread public debate and backlash from health professionals, who argued that the hospital's challenges are rooted in systemic failures rather than the actions of a single administrator.

The controversy also triggered threats of industrial action by sections of health workers, who demanded the immediate reversal of the decision and greater investment in the country's second-largest referral hospital.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Afriyie-Anto said the association presented three key issues during its engagement with government officials.

According to him, the first demand was the reversal of Dr Baidoo’s suspension.

“Issues were three, basically. First, we should suspend the suspension of the CEO, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, because we think it is right. The decision was right, and so nobody should be punished for it,” he said.

He disclosed that government representatives gave indications that discussions were underway to address the matter.

“And we have been assured that they are talking, and then it will be done,” he stated.

Mr Afriyie-Anto said the second major issue raised was the urgent need to retool KATH, which continues to shoulder an enormous healthcare burden across Ghana and beyond.

He stressed that, unlike Accra, where multiple major hospitals can share emergency cases, KATH remains the primary referral centre for much of the country's middle and northern regions.

“Kumasi and KATH Teaching Hospital are unique,” he said.

“If we are in Accra, we know that if there's serious emergencies of that level, you have UGMC, Ridge Hospital, you have 37 Military Hospital, even to some extent, you have Police Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital itself.”

According to him, the situation is very different in Kumasi.

“When you come to the northern sectors, we know it is KATH which is basically handling all the emergencies.”

He added that the hospital's reach extends beyond Ghana’s borders.

“Ironically, it includes neighbouring countries. Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso are all referring to KATH.”

Mr Afriyie-Anto painted a picture of an overstretched facility operating under relentless pressure.

He cited the Red Ward as an example, saying critical equipment is used continuously because beds are rarely vacant.

“The cardiac monitors there, I can assure you, they work like the heart. They have never ceased working for over two months.”

“They will be on because it’s either somebody is dead, and bedsheets are changed, another person comes to lie on the same bed, or somebody is discharged, another person is entering that same bed.”

He warned that without urgent investment in equipment and infrastructure, the pressure on KATH would continue to worsen.

“If such places you don’t retool, then there’s basically a problem,” he said.

The GRNMA leader’s comments come as calls grow for the government to address the deeper structural challenges confronting KATH, amid mounting concerns that the suspension of its CEO has diverted attention from the hospital’s longstanding capacity and resource constraints.

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